Spice Looks Royal While Dog Sledding In Canada: “I Like This For Me, I’m In The Snow”

Spice

Spice, the ever-fashionable Queen of Dancehall, thoroughly enjoyed her trip to Calgary in Alberta, Canada last week.

The Cool It deejay and her Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta castmates Yandi Smith, Karli Redd, Amy Luciani, Sierra, and Bambi took Cow-Town (as it is nicknamed) by storm, embracing the snowy weather for some fun-filled activities like skiing and dog sledding at Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort. According to the series of photos and video clips that Spice shared on Instagram from the trip, it was a stark difference from her tropical homeland of Jamaica, and the perfect time to pull off some exquisite winter looks.

Turning heads, the Grammy-nominated artist looked royal in an elaborate Louis Vuitton Medallion Knit Scarf, blue Fur Lapel Trench Coat with matching body suit, Fox Faux Fur Russian Cossack Hat, and gloves.

“I like this for me, I’m in the snow,” she bragged while sitting like the queen she is in a sleigh.

Despite the thrill, Spice confessed she’s not a fan of the freezing temperatures, jokingly swearing off dog sledding after losing feeling in her legs during the adventure.

Another Instagram post captured the moment she sang her 2018 track Cool It with the snow dogs adding background vocals.

“Cool it, Cool it with piece a ice 🧊…….One thing off my Bucket list but I’ll neverrrrrrr do it again 😩😩😩 By the end of this video, I couldn’t feel my legs 🥶🥶🥶🥶 @yandysmith had to save me😭 #Canada #Calgary 🇨🇦 Dog Sledding 😂😂😂,” she wrote in the caption.

Spice also stunned in another all-blue ensemble that included an Axel Boa Bomber Fox Fur Coat by fashion brand @istylebysonia, a matching baby blue bodysuit, an accessory purse, knee-high boots, and a tam-style hat.

“I went to a beautiful cultural exchange and met with the indigenous people,” she wrote in her IG post.

While the Jamaican entertainer is busy filming for the upcoming season of LHHATL, she has also been working on her music in the studio. She recently released the songs Bed A Rock in October and Bake A Man in September.

Last month, Spice shared her history-making career feats via a press release, including her Grammy-nominated debut album 10 ‘becoming one of the highest-selling albums from a Jamaican-born female dancehall artist in the last five years.’

“’10’ sold over 80,000 album units in the US. No small feat for the independent artist. Spice has sold over 150,000 album units in the US,” the release noted.

“Read this slowly cause as an independent artist doing everything organically on my own. I’m always gonna be forever humbled and grateful, All I have is my Besties and God,” Spice added on Instagram.