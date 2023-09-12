Shenseea Slays New York Fashion Week: See Photos With Central Cee, Coi Leray, And More

Shenseea

Shenseea came to slay at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in downtown Manhattan this week. Arriving at the destination vanguard of high fashion, latest trends, and sartorial evolution, the Jamaican singer triggered the shutterbugs rocking statement pieces of her own.

Styled by her go-to fashion designer Kris Fe, here are Shen’s NYFW looks so far—the event, which began on Thursday (September 7), will continue through Wednesday (September 13).

Sami Miro Vintage

Wearing this unreleased Sami Miro Vintage Full Body Mesh Dress, Shenseea showed off her snatched waistline and curvy physique.

The dress, which underwent a transformation by Kris Fe and stripped of its original safety-pin design, featured zipper details at the nape and along a rear middle split.

Underneath, she wore a nude Skims Seamless Sculpting Bodysuit, and for her accessories, Givenchy Giv Cut Nylon Sunglasses, Alexis Bittar Metal Hinge Collar Necklace, and knee-high boots.

Lapointe

Shenseea donned this Lapointe Forest Metallic Shiny Jersey Sarong Dress from their Fall 2023 Collection in another showstopping number. The design boasts an asymmetric neckline, column silhouette, and high split with rusching details.

Once again, she paired with Alexis Bittar jewelry – the Molten Bangle Bracelets, and The Riri Wedge from LA shoe brand Femme.

Tommy Hilfiger

Rocking a full-set from Tommy Hilfiger, the Rebel singer stepped out in a TH Logo Varsity Jacket with a Logo Bikini underneath, along with a High-Waist Relaxed Straight Fit Jean.

She accessorized with chunky jewelry and the “She’s So Smooth” Mama Hoops from Melinda Maria.

It was a star-studded link up for ‘Brunch with SZA’ on Sunday for the launch of Tommy Hilfiger’s FA23 Campaign. Shenseea was spotted partying with a score of celebrity invitees, from SZA, Central Cee, Coi Leray, Lala Anthony, Karueche Tran, Jordyn Woods, Ming Lee Simmons and sis Aoki Lee Simmons, Glorilla, Quavo, Emma Brooks, to Tommy Hilfiger himself.

Catch the highlights below:

Shenseea will grace the stage tonight as a presenter at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Other presenters include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Anuel AA, Ashanti, Billy Porter, Chloe Bailey, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, and Halle Bailey

The show will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance from DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, and host Nicki Minaj.

Minaj emceed the show last year Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow; this year, she’s solo.

The VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Tuesday and will air on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.