Shenseea Brings Out Coi Leray, Tokischa During Coachella Performance

Jamaican singer Shenseea finally made her debut on Saturday (April 15) at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California with her resident disc jockey, DJ Black Boi, a small troop of backup dancers, and a few surprise guests along the way.

Here are a few highlights:

Shenseea Brings Out Coi Leray, Tokischa

The Shenyeng artist brought on surprise guests Coi Leray and Tokischa during her set to perform their hit single Players. With Shen repping the duo on stage, the ladies gave an energetic performance and hyped the crowd – watch.

Shen’s Sizzling Coachella Look

For her 2023 Coachella look, Shenseea tapped her long-time stylist, Kris Fe, for a custom-made design by Columbian-born creative designer Nicolas Martin Garcia.

The 33-year-old made his very own Coachella debut thanks to the Blessed singer rocking threads from his new brand ‘GARCIAS’.

The piece, designed with shiny synthetics covered in rhinestones and fashioned into a ‘flaming’ two-piece, embodied Shen’s ‘Dragon’ trademark. The singer completed her look, sporting long flowing curly hair and her chunky ‘Dragon’ necklace.

Shen’s Improved Dancing & Stage Performance

Shenseea got down and dirty on the Coachella stage, enthusiastically following the risqué choreography with her dancers. The singer showed off her improved dancing skills, especially during her performances of the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted, Lick and her new track Curious.

“🔥🔥love the growth,” said media personality Chiney K on an Instagram reel shared by Shenseea.

Shen’s stage performance also impressed her long-time Jamaican fans.

“This was a great set mii gal, u a dance and a sing, utilizing the stage, look like you are actually having fun, u look comfortable and u are interacting with the crowd 👏👏👏 mi gal “chinchilla” 🔥🔥🔥🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.”

“You can hear her sing and rap every lyric and wine up split and still rap no heavy breathing or slackness, now this is a performance 🔥.”

“For your first time performing on coachella, u did damn good proud of you queen 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑.”

Watch Shen’s full performance of Curious here:

Shenseea Performs ‘Locked Up Freestyle’, Dissing Ebonii Ivorii

After just a week of dropping her Locked Up Freestyle, dissing London on da Track’s baby mother Ebonii Ivorii, Shenseea performs the song during her Coachella debut, which caught the attention of many. Fans were quick to catch the shade Shen threw on IG when she captioned the footage she shared of her performance, “Chinchilla at Coachella 🐲❤️‍🔥”

“Lol Chinchilla?? Isn’t that what the baby mother calls you?” one person quipped.

Another added, “Chinchilla doing big things while the baby mother is at home mad salty on the gram 😂.”

“Somewhere in that crowd @eboniivori3 dancing & hating w her shape bad self😂😂😂😂,” joked another.