Dancehall Veteran General B Pushed Off Stage, Assaulted By Several Men At Boom Box Fridays

Nicky deejay General B was pushed off the stage and then assaulted by several people after he dissed a man in the crowd at Boom Box Fridays.

The weekly event started at Oneil Famous studio during the heights of the pandemic with Nitty Kutchie, Harry Toddler, Layzah Matrix, Boom Dandimite, Human Beatbox, and General B.

General B and Harry Toddler started formalizing the event, recruiting Beekie Bailey to host, and later brought in ‘Videoface’ to boost online promotion and presence.

In a video clip, widely circulated over the weekend, General B is seen hailing the late Boom Dandimite. He outlined that if members of the crew have “differences,” they should not be brought to the platform for the world to see.

A faceless man in the crowd then shouted: “From Dandimite dead we nuh see unuh, guh s–k unuh madda.”

General B then told the anonymous person, “Guh s–k back yuh mumma a whapen to yuh bwoy?”

Another man emerged from backstage and attempted to take the microphone from General B, who went backstage. However, he returned front and center, and was shoved off the stage.

Eyewitnesses said several men, who were not captured on camera, then ‘kicked and boxed’ the veteran artist.

“Dem beat the man straight through the gate and all kick him through the gate, yu see me, dem have dem little differences but mi see a man push him offa the stage and him get up but is like him lose him balance and get up and hold a ting weh Videoface have, but the man run round pon him, the amount of man weh beat him, dem never had to that,” one artist, who saw what transpired but requested anonymity, told DancehallMag.

“The man face swell up, the man who rush the man and beat him, is round Toddler dem siddown, and ah dem beat him. Toddler should have stopped it, him shoulda hold the mike and tell dem fi stop.”

Efforts to get a comment from General B and Harry Toddler proved futile.

However, sources close to Harry Toddler say that he has been getting a number of threatening phone calls. Toddler has not reported the threats to the police.

Harry Toddler

Boom Box Fridays has become one of Jamaica’s most entertaining weekly events held every Friday at Red Hills Boulevard but recently relocated to Sugar Minott’s studio on Robert Crescent in the Cross Roads area.

It is aimed at providing a platform for up-and-coming Jamaican artists to expose their innate talents, as well as providing a space for established artists to keep the culture and music alive, as well as being an influence on the rising artists.

Veteran dancehall deejay Don Mafia a.k.a Gringo, who has carved out a reputation for his commentaries on ‘dancehall news’ and social issues, voiced the song Boom Box Mix Up less than 24 hours after the incident on Friday.

DON MAFIA

The song begins with a contentious interview that Harry Toddler did a few weeks before the incident, where he took direct aim at General B.

“General B, yu never start follow me on mi Instagram until last week Sunday, so what kinda person this, bout yu ah business partner? My yute, yu a one wicked bwoy, mi can tell everybody (expletive deleted) that, yu de beside me and ah try trick me, yu waan ah control Youtube, Instagram, bar, yu waan control money, yu waan control everything and ah my money invest inna it, yu caan carry Boom Box ah foreign, don’t deal wid me!” Toddler complains in the intro.

As the intro fades, Don Mafia then begins to deejay: “Pure problem ah gwaan rounda Boom Box/somebody kick over the curry goat pot/tear down the bar and the liquor dem mash/Videoface ah try run and the camera dem drop/ah who jump the fence wid money inna knapsack/gone wid the Paypal and control the Cashapp/Toddler ah bawl say him not having that/mi see the video pon Ig and pon TikTok”

A gleeful Don Mafia told DancehallMag that the song was hot.

“The ting hot right now, the intro came from something Harry Toddler said, he did a video and put it out, ah public information that out de. Mi just ah explain wah gwaan, the fans dem love when mi hold da lane de, so mi ah go keep doing it. You hardly find artist ah sing song about things ah happen, but mi go any type of song, anytime, but ah music, anything happen, we ready fi chat bout it,” he said.

Although he is friends with both of the artists, who appear to be at loggerheads, Don Mafia is pressing ahead with the promotion.

“The tune ah chap up, video ah shoot right now, ah mad video ah drop fi it right now, ah just through the rain a fall right now mek it nuh done,” he said.

The song is on the One Mission Entertainment label.

“Toddler know say ah music mi do, mi ah talk to the two of them, dem fi fix up the ting, Toddler ah mi bredda, General ah mi bredrin, mi nah tek no side. We no like see dem ting dem happen, we no want no violence reach no artiste like that, dem no fi beat the artist like that, man fi control dem temper because the man dem a friend same way,” Don Mafia said.

“People fi low artiste fi work out dem difference,” he added.