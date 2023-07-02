Boom Dandimite To Be Buried Today

Former Scare Dem crew member Boom Dandimite, known for songs like Many Many and Pure Gal, will be buried this morning after a thanksgiving service at the Penwood Road Seventh Day Adventist church.

The artist’s body will be interred at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.



“The body will leave from Brite Lite (funeral home) to Penwood Road church for the funeral at 11. After that buses will be available at Seaview to take people to Meadowrest, his final resting place,” Christine Grant, a member of the family, told DancehallMag.

Tommy Thompson, funeral director of Brite Lite Funeral Services, said that the Bounty Killer, Richie Stephens and Harry Toddler are all expected to perform during the Thanksgiving service.

“The casket, the decorations, everything is going to be top notch,” Thompson said.

Boom Dandimite died due to complications arising from serious injuries he had sustained in a tragic car accident in late April.

The accident occurred on Half Way Tree road near a popular bakery. Another rising deejay, Wilful Skilful, was also injured in the accident. Dandimite was hospitalised while Wilful Skilful was discharged and sent home. Days later, Boom Dandimite, whose real name is Donovan Stewart, later recovered and was discharged from the Kingston Public Hospital.

He died on May 21 after he had travelled to the United States to access treatment for his injuries.

Boom Dandimite, along with his friends Nitty Kutchie, Harry Toddler and Elephant Man formed the Scare Dem Crew back in the 1990s. The crew was closely aligned to Bounty Killer, who would take them on tours to ensure they gained exposure.They scored hits with songs such as Pure Gal and Many Many.

He was also slated to perform on Reggae Sumfest on July 21 as a part of the Boombox 90’s Badness along with the likes of General B, Harry Toddler, Jigsy King, Mega Banton, Nitty Kutchie, Silver Cat, and Tony Curtis.