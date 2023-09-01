Safaree Lived With Sean Kingston For Almost Two Years After Going Broke

Jamaican-American rapper Safaree was a guest act during Sean Kingston’s performance at Chris Brown’s concert on Sunday, but their friendship stems deeper than music.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Safaree revealed that the Beautiful Girls hitmaker helped him out when he fell on hard times in 2016.

“In 2016/17, I went broke and was living w/ @seankingston for almost 2 yrs,” he shared. “I am 4ever grateful to this man & his family! At 1 of my lowest times in life, he held me down like no other! That’s why I don’t pay attention to this internet sh*t.”

The gratitude post also singled out Kingston’s mother and sister.

“My level of love and respect for the family is beyond measures! I really appreciate and thank you all! I love y’all 4ever from the bottom of my heart! @mamakingston @kanemaroyal I could go on 4ever but I just wanna say thank y’all! Being there for some1 when they have nothing is a lot different than being there when it’s all good.”

Safaree wrapped up the post by encouraging fans to be kind to everyone, as you never know what they are going through.

Embracing the love, Kingston shared the post in his Instagram Story, writing, “Real is rare these days. Big up @safaree.”

But it seems the experience has inspired Safaree to lighten the load off someone this month by paying their rent or mortgage.

“Good morning,” he started. “As we all know, it’s the first of the month & I wanna help you 💙 If you seriously need a blessing tap in!! Stay active 🚀. Please Note: This sweepstakes/ blessings is no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram. Funds is coming out of my own pocket.”

Those interested in being “blessed” are required to click the link related to the post in his Story, which will bring up the Bigo Live platform. Users are then required to create a profile, add a photo, follow Safaree’s account, then send your Cashapp details on that platform and “wait patiently”.

It’s not Safaree’s first giveaway. The rapper has developed a reputation for going all out when it comes to his fans and projects, but before he became known as the “stuntman”, Safaree’s claim to fame came through his association with rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

They were in a rap group called Hoodstars alongside Lou$tar and Seven Up, and also shared a long-term romance. He supported her solo career by co-writing songs like Roman Holiday, Roman Reloaded, Sex in the Lounge and Hov Lane. He also provided vocals on her Did It On’Em and Roman’s Revenge, and appeared in the music video for Stupid Hoe.

Rappers and exes Safaree and Nicki Minaj

His own solo career kicked off in 2013 with Mic Check, but the two would split the following year. The period saw Safaree accusing Minaj of not giving him writing credits on her third album The Pinkprint, and Minaj striking back by trivializing his writing contributions to her career.

His dating life was soon thrust back into the spotlight with his now ex-wife Erica Mena, a relationship which blossomed on the popular Love and Hip Hop Atlanta series. They share two children.