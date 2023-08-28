Chris Brown Says He’ll Return To Jamaica Soon: “It Won’t Be Another 10 Years”

American R&B singer Chris Brown says he will return to Jamaica soon after headlining his ‘Under The Influence’ concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, where he captivated thousands with a performance that spanned the early hours of Monday (August 28).

“It won’t be another 10 years when y’all see me. Imma come back real soon,” he proclaimed, his voice echoing with gratitude and warmth. “Everybody, be positive, love one another and just have fun. I appreciate y’all for coming out here and watching us. Big up to all the other artists that blessed this stage tonight. We made this happen. I thank you so much, y’all. I’ll be back. I love you.”

This marked Brown’s first Jamaican performance since his 2013 appearance at Reggae Sumfest.

Brown’s set was a visual and auditory feast, featuring a blend of old and more current hits and intricate choreography. Notably, two of his backup dancers hailed from Jamaica, adding a touch of local flair to the ensemble.

Though initially slated for a 9:30 p.m. start, Brown made his grand entrance past midnight, descending from the skies in a dramatic aerial display. From the opening notes of Indigo to the final curtain, the production was seamless, much to the delight of those who had invested in premium tickets, a few costing as much as US$10,000.

Brown called out fast rising star Valiant, after announcing that he had some “surprises.” Naturally, the Speed Off deejay had the crowd rocking with Mad Out, and took the time to thank Breezy for inviting him.

He performed a slew of hits ranging from 2005 straight up to his most recent—Summer Too Hot. The chronological journey had the stadium singing along to the likes of Run It, Gimme That, With You, Kiss Kiss, Wall To Wall, She Ain’t You, Deuces, Back To Sleep and many more. He even flung red roses into the audience for some lucky female fans.

Between one outfit change, the different dance moves, and scores of songs, the night was definitely a hit.

Brown later took to Instagram, sharing a monochromatic aerial shot of the packed stadium.

“Jah blessed me tonight ❤️ 🇯🇲. Cant tell yall how grateful I am to have performed for yall 🌊,” he wrote.

It was projected that about 45,000 patrons would attend.

Brown’s commitment to returning to Jamaica seems genuine, given his week-long sojourn on the island. Before the concert, he was having a grand time at Blue Hole in St. Ann, where he showed off his backflips at the river.

He was also seen partying at Triple Thursdays at the MECA on Constant Spring Road in Kingston last week.