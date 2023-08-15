Elephant Man Says He Made ‘Rivals’ Chris Brown And Usher ‘Become Friends’ In 2010

Dancehall star Elephant Man says he had orchestrated the mini dance-off between two of R&B’s biggest stars, Usher and Chris Brown, at the 2010 Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The impromptu performance, which showcased popular Caribbean dance moves, electrified the audience and brought the two rivals together on stage that year, according to the Pon De River singer.

“I remember the history that dancehall created. It was a good look for dancehall, it was a good look for Jamaica, our culture, it was a good look for Reggae Sumfest,” Elephant Man recalled during an interview with DancehallMag.

The collaboration was particularly noteworthy because, according to Elephant Man, Usher and Chris Brown were rivals at the time of the event.

The Jamaican artist, who had been performing with Usher, invited Chris Brown to join them on stage.

“I am the one who made them become friends,” he said. “Because when Chris Brown buss, they were rivals and at Sumfest, Chris Brown work [performed] the Friday and Usher was working the Saturday.”

“And Usher say ‘Yo, Elephant, I want you to stay back, I want you to perform with me and I am like ‘ok no problem’ cause ah mi two yute dem,” the deejay continued. He said he then got an amazing eureka moment: why not invite Chris Brown to join them?

“Chris Brown send call me and I say look, come over on the show with Usher and me, I am going to call you guys up, full time the world see da unification ya…I made Usher and Chris Brown become friends that is the first time Usher and Chris Brown ever perform together, so check the history,” Elephant Man said.

During the performance, Usher and Chris Brown shared a warm embrace, and Brown delivered an impressive improvised dance routine, complete with a handstand and limber leg movements in the air. Elephant Man also taught them the Gully Creeper dance, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Usher, Chris Brown

Elephant Man, who has shared the stage with Chris Brown multiple times, including at the Smile Jamaica concert in 2012, expressed disappointment that he may not be able to perform with Brown at the upcoming ‘Under the Influence’ concert at the National Stadium on August 27.

He revealed that the promoter had reached out to him, but after discussing his price, he hadn’t heard back.

“With this Chris Brown show, the promoter reached out to me saying we keeping a show with Chris Brown and whatever, we’re bringing him to Jamaica and ray-ray-ray-ray, and mi say ‘yeah man, ready for a price bum bam bam you know’ (pause). Mi no hear from them, then mi hear back from them, ‘yo Elephant’, then I am like ‘yo look’….from mi tell dem the price, ah bear go round, go round,” Elephant Man told DancehallMag.

“Then the overseas promoter, they were the one who reached out to me, and they say Sharon Burke have the show and ah monitor it with them and dem have dem line up. But big up Chris said way, ah mi G,” he said.

Chris Brown

Elephant Man also recounted bringing Chris Brown to the Smile Jamaica Africa Unite Bob Marley in Ocho Rios in 2008, where Brown and Rihanna were photographed kissing in a swimming pool at the Hilton Kingston Hotel, confirming dating rumors. The former couple had previously denied their relationship.

“It’s not just Sumfest alone, I brought him to the Bob Marley show in Ocho Rios, me and him was on the plane and told him Rihanna is on the show, and I was the one who brought him, me and him deh pon the jet, and me and him reach ah Ochey and a mad ting,” he said.

The Energy Gad praised Chris Brown as a marquis performer and one of the greatest entertainers the US has ever produced.

“Chris Brown ah go bring the house down, when it come to performance outta Jamaica, you know ah Elephant Man rep for Jamaica as one of the best performer and when it come to the US, Chris Brown ah one of the best too, so him ah go sheg it up, mash it up,” he said.

The ‘Under The Influence’ concert will conclude the BZR Weekend, which is expected to attract over 50,000 patrons over five events in a mesmerizing 72-hour experience.

The weekend will be headlined by R&B sensation Chris Brown, who hasn’t performed on the island in over a decade. The four events leading up to the Chris Brown and Friends concert include the invite-exclusive Haute Jamaica, Memba Dis on day 1, and the ‘Rise & Toast’ brunch and ‘Indigo Soirée’ on day 2.