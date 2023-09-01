The First-Ever Annual Caribbean Music Awards: What You Missed And Full Winners List

The first annual Caribbean Music Awards was held on Thursday at King’s Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, the neighborhood known as New York’s “Little Caribbean.” Hosted by Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean, the show was a vibrant and spirited celebration of all music, people, and culture with roots in the West Indies.

“I’ve been to the Grammys, MTV Awards, all kinds of awards around the world. This is the only award show I feel so comfortable, I can wear my bloodclxt sandals,” Clef told the audience at the top of the show.

“Tonight is a very, very important night as we celebrate the Caribbean region. Tonight is history,” the Haitian music mogul said. “They steal our culture and they change the name of it. They call it ‘pop.’ Tonight, we’re taking everything back to the Caribbean.”

Host Wyclef Jean at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

Unlike other major music awards like the Grammys or Billboard Music Awards, the Caribbean Music Awards recognized artists from Caribbean music genres, including Soca, Dancehall, and Kompa, among others. Award recipients were chosen by fans, who had opportunities to vote for their favorite songs, artists, and music videos online, months before the event.

“It’s much more special when it’s from your own people,” said Kabaka Pyramid, who was awarded the 2022 Impact Award. He told DancehallMag, “The vibe in here is crazy. Real Caribbean culture inna di place. It’s just a lovely vibe, and I’m glad to be here.”

Kabaka Pyramid and Cham at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

Opening with a performance by Karnival Bounce Crew with appearances from R&B singer Mya, Majah Hype, DJs Jabba and Bobby Konders, and more throughout the night, the energy in King’s Theatre was infectious.

Dancehall artist Ding Dong amped up the crowd along with an entourage of dancers who joined him in performing some of his most popular songs, including Genna Bounce, Fling, and Happiness. Later on, he was awarded Dance Song of the Year for his 2022 song, Bounce.

From Best New Artist winner Tempa to veterans like Wayne Wonder and Machel Montano, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, to Barbados-born rapper Doug E. Fresh, the Caribbean Music Awards accounted for decades of Caribbean music, and music influenced by the Caribbean, that has not received recognition from larger, mainstream music organizations. As generations of artists and fans sang and danced together, the evolution of Caribbean music and its need to be celebrated was undeniable.

“The music has evolved, and life is all about changing too,” Joseph Stepper told DancehallMag. The Wife singer said, “Music is life, so it have to change. If we see the youth them goin astray, I and I as the ancient and some of the elder artist have to teach them the right thing too…The youth is the future.”

In one of the show’s most memorable moments, a younger generation of Jamaican artists sang in honor of Beres Hammond, who was the Elite Icon Award Honoree.

Toni-Ann Singh performing at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

Dexta Daps, Kranium, Toni-Ann Singh, and Romain Virgo performed a medley of Hammond’s hits, including Step Aside, Rock Away, Double Trouble, and I Feel Good. Kranium, who sang Sweet Lies and Standing in my Way in honor of the Reggae lovers’ rock icon said, “It was a great feeling to perform and actually doing a tribute to him was one of the most amazing feelings.”

“We grew up listening to Beres and I’m happy I get a chance to be in the music industry and actually meet him and do a tribute to him,” Kranium told DancehallMag. “That was a highlight for me.”

Kranium on the red carpet at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

Hammond was also officially honored by the New York City Council for his contributions to the Caribbean community.

The night concluded with a high-energy performance by Wayne Wonder, Cham, and Dexta Daps, who won his first-ever award in the Performer of the Year – Dancehall category.

Beres Hammond at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photos by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

Dexta Daps at the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Amaya McDonald/DancehallMag)

“The best place to be in the world tonight is right here,” Cham told DancehallMag. “This should’ve been going on for a long time, but nothing happens before its time, so we are blessed and happy to be here.”

Here is a list of the night’s winners and nominees:

Artist Of The Decade

Winner: Vybz Kartel

Machel Montano

Kes The Band

Beenie Man

Chronixx

Mavado

Bounty Killer

2022 Impact Award – Reggae

Winner: Kabaka Pyramid

Royal Blu

Sevana

Mortimer

Jaz Elise

Humanitarian Award Honoree – Buju Banton Foundation

People’s Choice Award (Fan Favorite)

Winner: Kes

Dexta Daps

Shenseea

Teejay

Patrice Roberts

Vybz Kartel

Skeng

2022 Impact Award – Soca

Winner: Ding Dong

Rae

DJ Cheem

Jadel

Adam O

Video of the Year – Reggae/Dancehall

Winner: Next to Me – Popcaan (feat. Toni-Ann Singh)

Bounce – Ding Dong

History – Masicka

Born Fighter – Jahshii

Dolly – Shenseea

Video of the Year – Soca

Mind My Business – Patrice Roberts

Dingolay – Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja

Jolene – Kes, Dwala

Nasty Flow – Nessa Preppy, DJ Private Ryan

Jelly – Nadia Batson

Easy – Desta Garcia

Elite Calypso Music Award Honoree – David Rudder

Female Artist of the Year (Dancehall)

Winner: Spice

Shenseea

Shaneil Muir

Jada Kingdom

Tina (HoodCelebrity)

Stefflon Don

Female Artist of the Year (Soca)

Patrice Roberts

Nailah Blackman

Nadia Batson

Fay-Ann Lyons

Destra Garcia

Alison Hinds

Female Artist of the Year (Reggae)

Lila Ike

Koffee

Etana

Naomi Cowan

Ce’cile

Alaine

Male Artist of the Year (Soca)

Bunji Garlin

Machel Montano

Voice The Artiste

Problem Child

Lyrikal

Skinny Fabulous

Male Artist of the Year (Reggae)

Beres Hammond

Kabaka Pyramid

Protoje

Tarrus Riley

Sizzla

Shaggy

Male Artist of the Year (Dancehall)

Dexta Daps

Skillibeng

Masicka

Skeng

Ding Dong

Valiant

Best New Artist – Reggae

Winner: Samora

Aiesha

Joby Jay

Irie Souljah

Aza Lineage

Best New Artist – Soca

Winner: Tempa

Melly Rose

Anika Berry

Shireen B

Faith Callender

Leonce

Best New Artist – Dancehall

Valiant

Nelly Cottoy

Kraff

Armanii

Stalk Ashley

Bayka

Collaboration of the Year – Reggae/Dancehall

Winner: Skeng (feat. Nicki Minaj) – Little Miss

Masicka (feat. Steflon Don) – Moments

Popcaan (feat. Imeru Tafari) – Elevate

Sean Paul (feat. Shenseea, Gwen Stefani) – Light My Fire

Skeng, Stalk Ashley – Talibhan

Proteje (feat. Jorja Smith) – Ten Cane Row

Baby Cham, Bounty Killer – Bloodclxxt

Collaboration of the Year – Soca

Winner: GBM Nutron (feat. DJ Spider) – Down Dey

Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child – Danger

Kes (feat. J Perry) – Liki Tiki

Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja – Dingolay

Kes (feat. Dwala) – Jolene

Kompa Music Award Honoree – Mikaben

Dance Song of the Year

Winner: Bounce – Ding Dong

Leggo Di Bird – Laa lee

Bing Bong – DJ Cheem

In the Water – Suhraw (feat. Chow Minister)

Foot – Squash

Touch Your Head – Elephant Man

Kompa Band of the Year

Winner: Klass

Kai

T-Vice

Bedjine Kadilac

Nu Look

Elite Icon Award Honoree – Beres Hammond

Album of the Year – Dancehall

Winner: 438 – Masicka

Emancipated – Spice

True Religion – Vybz Kartel

Alpha – Shenseea

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Album Of The Year – Reggae

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted – Koffee

Third Time’s A Cham – Protoje

Rise Up – Sizzla

Come Fly Wid Me – Shaggy

EP Of The Year – Reggae/Dancehall

Accoustic Gold – Etana

God N Gun – Govana

In Too Deep – Kranium

Beast Of The Era – Skeng

The Ripple EFFX – Alkaline

Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree – Machel Montano

Performer of the Year – Dancehall

Winner: Dexta Daps

Ding Dong

Spice

Shenseea

Elephant Man

Baby Cham