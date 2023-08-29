Chris Brown Shoots Music Video In Tivoli Gardens With Byron Messia, Sean Kingston

R&B sensation Chris Brown, flanked by Byron Messia and Sean Kingston, descended upon Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston to film a music video on Tuesday, confirming speculation about a possible collaboration.

The trio’s presence electrified the community, drawing throngs of onlookers who congregated near an apartment building where footage was being captured. By mid-afternoon, social media was awash in videos documenting Brown’s arrival and the excitement accompanying it.

Chris Brown meeting his young fans in Jamaica. Inspiring a new generation through music. pic.twitter.com/mKb7TYnwA4 — Steven (@bloggerstevenb) August 29, 2023

Entertainers @chrisbrown, @SeanKingston and @byron_messia gather in Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston for a video shoot.



The set for Chris Brown's new video also includes several local bikers.



Video: Sean Kingston/IG pic.twitter.com/gE4c1Obda1 — Nationwide90FM (@NationwideRadio) August 29, 2023

There was also evidence that several bikers took part in the shoot, which was no doubt the highlight of many Tivoli residents’ day.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Brown’s concert at Kingston’s National Stadium on Sunday, where he had promised fans a swift return to the island.

The visit also follows Brown’s social media preview of an unofficial remix to Messia’s hit track Talibans, which had already gained international traction with a remix featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy. That version climbed to No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelled the original to No. 12 on the UK Singles Chart.

Messia, a native of Jamaica raised in St. Kitts, has been riding a wave of success with the song, which melds Dancehall lyrics with Afrobeats instrumentals.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s visit to the usually volatile area has stirred discussion on social media, particularly from those who admitted that they were not present.

“Tivoli ppl dem get to see Beyonce & Chris Brown before me. Me kinda badmind right now 😩,” @shanthereal1 tweeted.

“lmaooo the ppl dem in Tivoli seh dem never affi pay 1.5 milli fi see Chris brown cuz him deh right inna dem backyard,” @kingRihh commented.

“After seeing that vid of Chris Brown in Tivoli Gardens, we can stop saying we nuh frighten over celebrities. I see one woman trying to just touch the hem of his garment 💀😆” said another social media user.

Brown is set to release his 11th studio album, titled 11:11, on November 11. The collection will feature 11 tracks.