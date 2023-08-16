Producer Patrick Roberts Eyeing Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, And Capleton For National Honours Nominations

Shocking Vibes producer Patrick Robert0s says he believes Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Capleton have been overlooked for National Awards for their contribution to Jamaican music, and has declared that he will personally nominate them for the 2024 listing.

Roberts, who is also councilor of the Molynes Gardens Division of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, was speaking against the background of what he said were criticisms of the nominees for this year’s awards, which are to be presented at Kings House on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 16.

“If we are really celebrating 61 years of Independence this year, these artistes’ names should have come up. They each have more than 30 years of service in the business and all three are still current… that in itself is an achievement,” Roberts told The Star in a recent interview, following the announcement of the 2023 recipients on Independence Day.

Capleton

According to him, whilst he had no idea whether any of the three deejays had ever been nominated, he was hoping that the Board of Honours will select the trio themselves, as it would be a travesty if “the little controversies that may have surrounded them would be reason for them to be punished by withholding such an honour”.

The World Dance co-producer, who was conferred with the Order of Distinction (OD), Officer class, in 2019 for his contribution to music, entertainment and community development, also pointed out that each year when the awardees are announced, there is a debate surrounding “who deserves the OD in music and didn’t receive it … and who was named for the honour and didn’t deserve it”, according to The Star.

On August 6th, the Government of Jamaica announced that Reggae/Dancehall singers Wayne Marshall, Tarrus Riley and father of Hip Hop Kool Herc, were among the 125 Jamaicans who will be presented with National Honours at Kings House, on National Heroes Day, along with Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths.

Griffiths is being honoured with the Order of Jamaica for her significant contribution to the Reggae industry locally and internationally, almost 10 years after she was bestowed with the Order of Distinction (Commander class) back in 2014.

Kool Herc, whose given name is Clive Campbell, will be presented with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for his “contribution to the International Recognition of the Reggae DJ music genre and for pioneering the Hip Hop Music genre”. Wayne Marshall will be presented with accolades for his contribution to Reggae Music, while Tarrus Riley will receive his OD for “contribution to Reggae Music entertainment locally and internationally”.

In February this year, during his performance at the Reggae Month Salute to Dancehall concert Beenie Man, who once led the Shocking Vibes Crew of artists, had insisted that the Government of Jamaica should bestow upon him, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the nation’s fifth highest honour.

Beenie Man

At the time, Beenie had declared that he was not interested in the lower-level Order of Distinction (OD), which has been awarded to other of his Dancehall compatriots, such as Agent Sasco, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Lt. Stitchie, Yellowman and Shabba Ranks.

Beenie instead declared that he wanted to be bestowed with the Order of Jamaica, which has been presented to the likes of sprint legend Usain Bolt and the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

The Jamaican Honours and Awards System was promulgated under The National Honours and Awards Act of 1969, to recognise merit in terms of achievement and service. Decorations and Awards recognise bravery, meritorious, long and/or valuable service, and/or good conduct.

Under the Act, the country’s Governor-General is the Chancellor of The Order of National Hero, The Order of Excellence (OE), The Order of Merit (OM), The Order of Jamaica, The Order of Distinction, and the Chief Justice is the Chancellor of the Order of the Nation.

Badges of Honour are also issued annually for Gallantry, Meritorious Service and Long and Faithful Service, while Medals of Honour are given for Gallantry; Meritorious Service; Long & Faithful Service and Efficient Service.