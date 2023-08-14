Chase & Status’ Dancehall-Inspired ‘Baddadan’ Making Moves On UK Chart

Chase & Status and Bou’s Baddadan, featuring regular collaborators IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga and Takura, is making moves on the UK Singles Chart.

The EDM/Dancehall track, which entered the chart on August 10 following its release on July 27, has jumped ten places from No. 31 to 21.

Against a characteristic bass-heavy, up-tempo EDM beat, Baddadan, which translates from Jamaican creole to mean ‘Badder Than’, convincingly delivers on its menacing message via patois.

Baddadan

With hardcore lyrics reminiscent of the typical ‘Bad Man’ anthem, the track also shines as a testament to Chase & Status’ longtime love affair with Dancehall music.

Icons on UK’s Jungle scene, the duo, whose real names are Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status) revealed in an interview last year, 2022, that David Rodigan – a master DJ who was nationally recognized for his contributions to the advancement of Jamaican music across the world – is among their top deejaying idols.

They had shared: “[David Rodigan], he’s a big inspiration. He’s a Reggae DJ who is probably the coolest DJ I have ever seen. He’s an absolute legend and he’s about 45 years old and still killing it.”

Additionally, Chase & Status’ albums, the 2019 RTRN: The Originals, RTRN II Jungle and 2022’s What Came Before, both had nods to their Dancehall influences.

RTRN II Jungle was recorded in Jamaica, and is an experience they recalled fondly to RedBull.com in an earlier interview.

“We worked with a real variety of proper established Jamaican dancehall reggae legends like Buju Banton as well as with a lot of the young fresh hot names like Masicka. The experience of working with those different kinds of artists kept it really interesting for us,” they explained.

Tracks like Weed and Rum with Masicka, Program and Blazer with IRAH, and last year’s Censor with Popcaan, document well the duo’s fascination and appreciation for Dancehall music.

Elsewhere on the UK Chart, Byron Messia’s Talibans improved its standing on the list of 100 to No. 17, up from No. 19 last week, continuing what is so far an 11-week run on the chart.

The song first appeared on the UK Singles Chart on June 8, 2023, and would ultimately peak at No. 12 a few weeks later thanks to the release of Talibans II – a vibrant remix featuring Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.

The remix also pushed the song to No. 3 on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart dated August 12. Additionally, the track also made a brief appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 99.