Sean Paul’s ‘Like Glue’ Hits 100 Million Streams On Spotify

Sean Paul’s Like Glue, a hit from his triple Platinum-selling Dutty Rock album (2002), has surpassed 100 million plays on Spotify.

The song, which showcased Paul’s knack for blending infectious riddims with catchy hooks, was initially released on Tony “CD” Kelly’s Buy Out Riddim in 2001. T.O.K members, Xavier “Flexx” Davidson, Craig “Craig T” Thompson, Alistaire “Alex” McCalla, and Roshaun “Bay-C” Clarke are credited as co-writers.

Interestingly, the lyrics for Like Glue were originally the intro to another Dutty Rock single, Gimme the Light, until Paul expanded it into a full story about sticking to his girl “like glue”.

Speaking with DancehallMag last year, he touched on the essence of what makes songs like Like Glue resonate. “There’s big songs that have come–some of my biggest songs [are] authentic dancehall. Meaning it may not be the most hardcore, dancehall song you ever hear and to a dancehall enthusiast might be a more smooth-sounding song. Like a Like Glue, which had more melodies in it and that kind of stuff but it is authentic dancehall,” Sean Paul explained.

Chart-wise, Like Glue has etched its mark firmly, reaching No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and scaling up to No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart.

The song was issued a Gold certification in the UK last year after it surpassed 400,000 units sold there.

Its music video, directed by Benny Boom, currently stands at over 137 million views on YouTube.

Paul’s latest project, the Summa Hot Riddim, promises to embody the vibrant and sultry vibes of his past successes.

Co-produced by his Dutty Rock Production and Sukku of Ward21, the riddim’s first two singles are Summa Hot by Sean Paul and Ova Tek by Chi Ching Ching.