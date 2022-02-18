Sean Paul’s ‘Like Glue’ Certified Gold In The UK

Like Glue, a 2001 song by Dancehall superstar Sean Paul, is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Like Glue was issued a BRIT Certified Gold award today (February 18), after it sold over 400,000 copies in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

Produced by Tony “CD” Kelly on the Buy Out riddim, Like Glue was re-released as the third single off Paul’s Triple Platinum-selling album Dutty Rock (2002), which won him his first Grammy Award. It peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, and achieved international success as a top 10 hit in Switzerland, Italy, Canada, and Ireland.

Giving Like Glue as an example, Paul told DancehallMag—in an interview earlier this month—that though some of his biggest songs don’t fit into the bracket of hardcore Dancehall, they were still authentic Dancehall.

“There’s big songs that have come–some of my biggest songs [are] authentic dancehall. Meaning it may not be the most hardcore, dancehall song you ever hear and to a dancehall enthusiast might be a more smooth-sounding song. Like a Like Glue, which had more melodies in it and that kind of stuff but it is authentic dancehall,” he explained.

The music video, which was directed by Benny Boom, currently stands at over 122 million views on YouTube.

Interestingly, the lyrics for Like Glue were originally the intro to Gimme the Light, which he expanded into a full song to create a melody about sticking to his girl “like glue” despite ‘what people say.’ The song samples T.O.K.’s Money 2 Burn from their album My Crew, My Dawgs.

Like Glue was just one of several hit singles off Paul’s highly successful Dutty Rock collection.

Get Busy and Baby Boy with Beyonce both peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Both songs are certified Platinum in the United States. In the UK, Get Busy is also certified Platinum, while Baby Boy is certified Gold.

Gimme the Light peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK chart, and is certified Silver in the UK; while I’m Still In Love With You with Sasha peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and No. 6 on the UK chart, and is certified Silver in the UK.

These days, Sean Paul is back on the road—recently appearing at the CaliVibes Fest in Long Beach, California this month with the likes of Shaggy, The Marley Brothers (Ziggy, Damian, Stephen Ky-Mani, and Julian), Koffee, Protoje and others.

His next album, Scorcha, will be released in April 2022 under Island Records.

As to what to expect, Paul told DancehallMag it will “have a few hardcore Dancehall hits on it, but it also has a Pop music side on it.”

The collection will feature Ty Dollar $ign, Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, American singer Gwen Stefani, Australian pop star Sia, American rapper Nicky Jam and Jamaican hitmakers Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Stylo G, and Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley.

Not slowing anytime soon, the Dancehall legend said he has another untitled project with Island Records in the works.

“We already putting together a next album for them now because we have two albums. We’ve been putting that together and we’re a few tracks deep,” he revealed.