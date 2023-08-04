A’mari Dj Mona Lisa’s Dramatic Weight Loss Shocks Fans

Dancehall artist A’mari “DJ Mona Lisa” has revealed that her rapid weight loss is a bid to stave off a possible early death.

The Cheater Girls singer is apparently mortified that she could suffer the same fate of her mother, who died early due to complications surrounding sleep apnea years ago.

“The most important aspect is that I’m far healthier than my former years since taking the drug. I’m no longer pre-diabetic, my blood pressure is stabilized, I no longer suffer from sleep apnea, shortness of breath and heart palpitation. I also suffered from severe fatigue and depression. My mother died from sleep apnea. She was overweight,” A’mari told DancehallMag.

A’mari admitted that she feels as though she has been reincarnated and ‘born again’ through this dramatic transformation.

“I feel a sense of happiness inside as I have remained vigilant and strong throughout my ordeal as I struggled towards regaining my life and my sense of purpose while testing and proving the power of God Almighty,” she said.

“Now I truly understand what it means to be “born again”. I have the privilege to live,” she added.

A new video emerged this week where it appeared the ‘Neko’ singer was shockingly thinner than usual, provoking a lot of debate on social media.

According to the social media sensation, she has lost 150 pounds in the last year.



“I have dropped 150 lbs,” Amari confirmed.

“I missed the former me. That’s how slim I was before depo provera – a drug that was used as an experiment for childbearing women in Jamaica. It was given to young people to prevent us from getting pregnant,” she added.

In a Facebook video, DJ Amari Mona-Lisa was clad in a brown and cream plaid top with a matching short skirt. She revealed parts of her stomach prompting reactions from the fans, which ran the gamut of emotions from kind encouragement to wicked derision.

The caption “The Queen of Dancehall” accompanied the video, further ignited controversy and debate among her followers in the comments section, who weighed in with their own two cents about her dramatic weight loss.

One took umbrage at her ‘queen of the dancehall’ title, saying: ‘queen of which dancehall. Girl you need some chicken pill.”

Another user suggested she needed to ‘reverse her surgery’.

“She seems very unhealthy and wasting away. You need some protein supplements hun!”

Another user piled on the abuse, saying : “U need to start eat back some food or check yourself in a hospital”

Another was equally vicious, saying: “What’s so sad she believes that she looks like a younger woman. Actually she looks sickly!”

Not all the comments were negative.

“She just need to get the loose skin tightened up…she actually look good,” one user said.

A’mari is largely unfazed by the harsh criticism. While grateful for the concern of fans, she has maintained a stoic approach to the negative comments over her weight loss.

The singer maintained that she is “healthy and happy”.

“It’s time that I become my true self and a reflection of God in His infinite powers. Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. I am free and it is all that matters,” A’mari said.

In the meantime, Amari went viral on Tik Tok, racking up 165,000 for a reel with her ‘Hallelujah’ song for Chase Mills Records.

“I am just grateful for everything that is happening right now,” she said.