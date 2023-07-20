Andrew Tate On Queen Omega’s Viral Dubplate: “Jamaican Music Is Naturally Anti Establishment”

The highly under-pressure Andrew Tate drew for Trinidadian Reggae singer Queen Omega’s music as a point for solace and a means to lash out at “The Matrix” yesterday.

The Bugatti-loving Dancehall fan, who lists Skeng as one of his favorite artists, shared a snippet of Omega recording a dubplate for Geneva, Switzerland-based Little Lion Sound and pointed out why he was so enamored with the music genres of Jamaica.

“Jamaican music is naturally anti-establishment. Resist oppression and turn to God. Melanin gives wisdom and insight, along with bravery and physical power,” Tate, also known as the Top G, tweeted about the dubplate, which has picked up millions of views on Twitter and Instagram over the last four days.

The controversial American-British internet personality was detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, on organized crime and human trafficking charges.

Tate, who is a former kickboxing world champion, has vehemently denied guilt and argues that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence. He has also described the allegations as a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

The 36-year-old, who has consistently voiced opposition to the LGBTQ movement, also later tweeted a line from the lyrics being belted out by Queen Omega, in the dubplate, which expressed similar sentiments.

“When di lion sound wi a burn Babylon Cah dey say its ok for man to marry man,” Tate wrote.

“Dey want to rule over us all. But dey got no love, no love. No love in dem hearts. Dats why dis wikid system haffi fall,” he added, subsequently quoting another line.

Dats why dis wikid system haffi fall. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 19, 2023

Last month, Tate had chosen Busy Signal’s latest single, Forensic, a hard-hitting gun song, about exacting his pistol and rifle-handling skills on ones enemies, as his meditation song after a controversial interview with the BBC.

Prior to that, in his first post upon his release from jail, he had shared Shane-O’s 7Jacket, a song about paternity fraud.

Queen Omega’s dubplate recording video, which was four days ago, has been racked up more than 400,000 views so far. Delighted Reggae fans have been praising her for her lyrics and delivery, pointing out that the “fire she was burning” was lacking in Reggae music right now.

The dubplate was recorded on iconic American producer and composer David Axelrod’s beat titled The Edge, which was used for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s iconic song The Next Episode, on Dre’s album titled 2001.

On Little Lion Sound’s YouTube channel, the comments have been pouring like rain, as fans expressed how impressed they were with Queen Omega’s vocals.

“Came across her on Instagram then had to listen to more!! We need more people like this in the music industry. Wow! She’s incredible!!” Dr Frank noted, while one woman added: “She is absolutely amazing, those vocals gave me chills, what a beautiful voice!!!”

“I didn’t know I liked this genre of music until hearing this. Her voice man… Wow,” connel09 beamed, while another added: “Now i want to see her live on stage! This energy is different!”

The No Love song, also produced by Little Lion Sound, was released in May 2022.

Queen Omega, whose given name is Jeneile Osborne, started singing by entering local talent shows in her native Trinidad at age nine. She later sang backing vocals for local producer Kenny Philips, “accompanying many top Soca acts, both in the studio and on stage”, according to her bio on her official website.

“Raised in a musical family, she grew up listening Soul from artists like Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, along with Jazz, Calypso’s traditional music from Trinidad, but also Reggae and Dancehall, her favorite’s. She was later drawn to Rastafari and started writing lyrics with roots and reality themes,” her bio also notes.

Queen Omega has been consistently touring over the years, opening for legends such as Marcia Griffiths and Barrington Levy.

She has performed on numerous Reggae festivals, among them the Reggae Rising, JaSound and the African Music Festival.

Little Lion describes themselves as a being a Reggae and Dancehall Sound since 2004, which was born from the love of Reggae, and “founded in Geneva, Switzerland by Nicolas Meury in 2004 (then later joined by Jannali Littman in 2016)”.

According to their bio on their YouTube channel, the sound system follows “the Jamaican tradition, navigating between Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeat” and has “made their eclectic selecting their trademark”.

It has also noted that in 2010, Little Lion established their studio in Geneva, recording dubplates with international artists such as Ranking Joe, Wayne Smith, Al Campbell and Brother Culture and later formed their own record label, Evidence Music in 2013 in collaboration with Derrick Sound.

“With more than 1000 shows across the world, from New York to Australia, Little Lion Sound is revered as one of the leading sound systems on the European Reggae scene,” it noted.