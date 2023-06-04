Busy Signal’s ‘Forensic’ Finds Favor With “Top G” Andrew Tate

Hours after rebuking the BBC for, according to him, misrepresenting his utterances and spreading propaganda, following an interview he had granted one of their reporters, “Top G” Andrew Tate took to Twitter to again feature a track from his favorite genre, Dancehall.

This time, his song of choice, was Busy Signal’s latest single, Forensic, a hard-hitting gun song, about exacting his pistol and rifle-handling skills on his enemies.

It came hours after the controversial American-British internet personality and former kickboxing world champion took to Twitter to proclaim that “legacy media” will now have to fork out US$50,000 and a box of chocolates, in order to interview him, due to the BBC’s ‘folly’ and would watch “as I listen to your matrix propaganda and destroy you”.

Tate was detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, on organized crime and human trafficking charges. He has, however, repeatedly denied guilt and argues that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence. He described the allegations as a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

It’s not the first time Tate has publicly used a Dancehall song to celebrate what he deems his triumphs against the “Matrix” since his incarceration on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. He previously featured Shane-O’s 7Jacket, a song about paternity fraud.

In the 23-second clip of Tate’s apparently new favorite Dancehall song, Busy Signal belts out:

“Neva touch eh road, lef’ eh matic

That’s automatic, haffi have eh Glock, it everywhere mi strap it (Nada)



A we govern di grung

Any tough talk, everyting a rise up

Jakes Road dark like when light cut

Boom, boom, boom, outta di Magnum

Yellow tape draw, Forensic fly come Bare fifty clip inna di killy and cut

Brand new machine wid di pin file dung”

Tate first posted a video clip of himself lounging by his swimming pool while listening to Busy Signal’s Forensic, on May 6. At that time, his post sent some Dancehall fans scurrying to Busy’s YouTube VEVO to check out the track, some pointing out that Tate had a knack for finding obscure but intrepid Dancehall tracks.

“Top g always finds song that nobody knows ,but it always hits hard,” one commenter noted, while another concurred: Yes i heard it from tate and search it on YT”.

“Came because of topG stayed for the music,” Oneday pointed out, while Success Titans quipped: “Listening to this while smoking a cigar in my Bugatti”.

Aldin Rashiti had another big idea surrounding Forensic:

“This should be andrew tates new theme song!!” he exclaimed.

Forensic, which was produced by Crawba Genius and Yowmxguel and mixed and mastered by DJ Tropical Produced by Uppa Echelon Records. It was released on April 14.

The former kick-boxing champion has not been shy in talking about his love for Dancehall. In November last year, mere months before he was jailed, he had revealed that Dancehall music was his favorite genre, and that Gvnman Shift artist Skeng, was among his favorites.

In explaining why he was a big fan of Jamaican music, Tate had said that the Dancehall artists who sing violent lyrics are not pretending, as they, according to him, carry out the violent acts they sing about, and that he respected and admired them as they were being true to themselves.

There are several videos of Tate across the internet playing and singing along to violent songs by Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta and others in his much-bragged-about Bugatti, among them Protocol.

In May last year, Tate he featured Manchester artist 1Biggs Don on his show, declaring him “G of the Week”, after watching a clip of his Boy affi song.

In reprimanding the BBC on Sunday, Tate, prior to revealing his US$50,000 interview fees, described the agency as irrelevant “extremists” who are “very damaging to the minds of young men”.

In that post, Tate had said that the mainstream media, which has been vilifying him, begged him for interviews “under the guise of balanced journalism” and, instead of honouring their word, sought to mislead the public about him.

“No young man below the age of 30 has any interest in what the BBC or the Legacy Media say. They don’t care and they don’t watch it unless I appear on there. So when I sit across from a reporter who says that having a nice car makes you a misogynist it’s disingenuous… how does having a Bugatti and a cigar come to be misogyny?

“I hate the idea of a world where a man who dedicates himself to Excellence so he can enjoy the Finer Things in life, is criticized and ostracized and called horrible names purely because he’s been a hard-working male. And I don’t like young men hearing these extremist ideas and they’re only going to hear these extremist ideas if they watch the BBC… and they’re only going to watch the BBC if I talk to the BBC,” he said.

He added: “On top of this they waste everybody’s time because their aha moment never works nobody’s interested in it and I destroy them with ease.”