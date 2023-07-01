Shenseea Brings The Tropics To NYC For Captain Morgan, Vita Coco—See Photos

Dancehall singer Shenseea kickstarted the first of a series of shows for Captain Morgan and Vita Coco’s Tropical Takeover Tour, performing in Jamaica, Queens, New York, this week.

As part of the multi-city tour featuring fellow Jamaican star Sean Paul and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, the ‘Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan’ events aim to bring the tropics to several US locations this summer.

They did just that with a sizzling performance from Shen on Wednesday (June 28), transforming Queens into a tropical paradise.

In a getaway-style theme complete with palm trees, hammocks, tiki bars, and sea sand, Shenseea took the stage to perform singles from her Reggae and Dancehall music catalog, including Blessed and Curious.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Global Artist Shenseea performs at the Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Captain Morgan)

As always, the Lick singer came out dressed to impress, wearing an unreleased ‘Mesh Catsuit and Taffeta Jacket’ that was custom designed by fashion brand BRIELLE.

She paired the outfit with matching pink stilettos, and rocked sleek red hair.

Shenseea gave her 6 million Instagram followers a sneak peek inside her ‘Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan’ experience. She showed off her Kris Fe-styled look, taking photos of her “un-photoshopped body” as she hung out backstage before taking the stage and dancing with a fan.

“I had the best time bringing the tropics to Jamaica, Queens to Celebrate Vita Coco Spiked with @Captainmorganusa last night. Had so much fun putting the show on!” Shen wrote on the post.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: (Editors Note: Image has been retouched) Shenseea enjoys Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan at the Tropical Takeover Tour in Jamaica, Queens on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Captain Morgan)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: (Editors Note: Image has been retouched) Shenseea attends as Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan brings a taste of Jamaica to Jamaica Queens on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Captain Morgan)

The Blessed singer revealed that she was “super excited” to hit the stage and share a taste of her homeland just days ago.

“As a proud Jamaican, I know there’s nothing like tropical vibes to get the party started,” she said. “That’s why I’m super excited to team up with ‘Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan’ to bring flavors of home to Jamaica, Queens, something everyone should have a chance to experience.”

With Shenseea wrapping up her performance at Jamaica, Queens, N.Y. on Wednesday, the Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour Stops will continue in San Juan Capistrano, California, featuring Myke Towers on Friday, August 4, and later in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts to feature Sean Paul on Thursday, September 14.

Like Shenseea, Sean Paul said he is “pumped” to bring the Jamaican vibe and culture to the stage.

“When Captain Morgan asked me to help bring the culture of Jamaica to Jamaica Plain, a place that couldn’t be more opposite, I was pumped to deliver a taste of that tropical flavor,” said Sean Paul. “Boston, get ready to turn up the temperature for the hottest celebration this summer, and come see me perform to experience the Caribbean for yourself,” he added.

The Captain Morgan and Vita Coco Tropical Takeover Tour are promoting their latest premium canned cocktails, made with real coconut water and Caribbean rum, and are available in three delicious flavors – Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Lime Mojito.