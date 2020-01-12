Shenseea Hits The Road For 2020 International Tour, Check Out The Dates

Global music icon, world-class dancehall entertainer Shenseea will be hitting the road for the epic Caribbean Splash concert with some of the hottest names in Soca and dancehall music including Masicka, Skinny Banton, King Jab and Iq.

The concert which will happen on Friday 17th January 2020 at Academy Brixton, London is expected to represent the best songs on the Caribbean music scene in 2019. This will be her fourth show on her on-going international tour.

Taking to Instagram, Shenseea released the official dates of the 2020 tour on 10, Jan. As of press time, the 15-countries international tour commenced on January 9 with a fresh high-energy show complete with his signature dance skills and strong vocals at Haifa Israel.

Shenseea and her crew are expected to pay a visit to Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and different parts of the UK, with a final stop slated for Miami on May 24.

Since her debut song “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel in 2016, Shenseea is one of the fast-rising dancehall star and DJ out of Jamaica. Her collaboration with Sean Paul on the song “Rolling” played a big part in increasing her visibility internationally. She has also proved herself with strong and flowing lyrics while in London on shows with DJs like Toddla T and Seani B. At just 21, Shenseea is making major waves on the Caribbean music scene.

This year International tour is set to provide an epic experience of Soca and Dancehall music to the fans. Checkout Shenseea‘s tour date below.

Shenseea 2020 Tour Dates