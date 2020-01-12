Shenseea Hits The Road For 2020 International Tour, Check Out The Dates

Global music icon, world-class dancehall entertainer Shenseea will be hitting the road for the epic Caribbean Splash concert with some of the hottest names in Soca and dancehall music including Masicka, Skinny Banton, King Jab and Iq.
The concert which will happen on Friday 17th January 2020 at Academy Brixton, London is expected to represent the best songs on the Caribbean music scene in 2019. This will be her fourth show on her on-going international tour.
Taking to Instagram, Shenseea released the official dates of the 2020 tour on 10, Jan. As of press time, the 15-countries international tour commenced on January 9 with a fresh high-energy show complete with his signature dance skills and strong vocals at Haifa Israel.
Shenseea and her crew are expected to pay a visit to Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and different parts of the UK, with a final stop slated for Miami on May 24.
Since her debut song “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel in 2016, Shenseea is one of the fast-rising dancehall star and DJ out of Jamaica. Her collaboration with Sean Paul on the song “Rolling” played a big part in increasing her visibility internationally. She has also proved herself with strong and flowing lyrics while in London on shows with DJs like Toddla T and Seani B. At just 21, Shenseea is making major waves on the Caribbean music scene.
This year International tour is set to provide an epic experience of Soca and Dancehall music to the fans. Checkout Shenseea‘s tour date below.
Shenseea 2020 Tour Dates
|Jan 17
|London
|Brixton Academy
|Jan 18
|O Institute
|Birmingham
|Jan 24
|Jam Rock XXL
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Jan 25
|Club Naava
|Germany
|Jan 25
|Club Index
|Germany
|Feb 1
|Viewtopia Msc fest
|Miami
|Feb 12
|Shenseea Live
|Bridgeport, CN
|Feb 14
|Shenseea Live
|Brooklyn
|Feb 15
|Shenseea Live
|New Jersey
|Feb 16
|Shenseea
|Live Bronx
|Feb 21
|Drink To That
|Martinique
|Feb 22
|INT. Music Festival
|Guadeloupe
|Mar 14
|Shenseea Live
|Bahamas
|Mar 15
|BRT Weekend
|Ochoa Rios
|Mar 21
|Afro Nation F7estivals
|Puerto Rico
|APR 10
|Genesis 10 Club
|Ontario
|APR 17-20
|JA Carnival
|Jamaica
|May 24
|Best Of the Best
|Miami