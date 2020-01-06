Shenseea And Squash Will Rep Dancehall At The Viewtopia Music Fest During Super Bowl Weekend

Fast-rising, influential dancehall entertainers, Shenseea and Squash are set to headline the dancehall segment during the Super Bowl weekend, at an event called Viewtopia Music Fest. The two will be shining even more light on the genre which has been receiving an increased amount of love from overseas audiences.

The Viewtopia Music Fest is a prelude to one of the biggest events of the year, the NFL Super Bowl game, and will be held from January 31st to February 1, at the Marlins Park, which is located in Miami, Florida.

It has been reported that some of the most renowned names in Hip-Hop, Pop and Latin Music are slated to perform at the music fest which has been organized to bring 14 hours of unforgettable live performances. To name a few – included on the lineup are iconic international artistes, Chris Brown, Davido, Cardi B, and Migos.

This is certainly a promising move for Shenseea and Squash who have been two of the dominating figures in dancehall music for the past year. The opportunity is expected to provide both entertainers a path forward to international success. Romeich Entertainment, of which Shenseea is the first lady and the 6ix boss, have been seen moving closely together in the past. So, it will be interesting to watch both performers representing dancehall on the Viewtopia stage.

In 2018, Shenseea got her time to shine on an international level at the BET Live concert where she performed Loodi ft Vybz Kartel. Jamaican music superstar, Konshens was also one of the event’s acts. Since then, the self-proclaimed princess of dancehall has scored interviews and appearances at radio stations and events within the United States, even wowing listeners with a live performance of her international track Blessed featuring Tyga on the YouTube channel of the media company, Genius.

An international buzz such as the Viewtopia music fest is new on the table for the 6ix Boss but there is no doubt that he too will light up the stage with his electric hits!