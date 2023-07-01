Dezigner Music Joins Forces With Bounty Killer On ‘Poverty A War’

Dancehall artist Romeo Williams, more popularly known as Dezigner Muzic, has released a gritty, trap-influenced dancehall track, “Poverty A War,” featuring dancehall luminary Bounty Killer.

“The song is about me being at war with poverty for all the bad things it has done to people throughout the years… We all know Bounty is the ‘Poor People Governor,’ so it’s only fitting that he would lend his voice to a project like this,” Dezigner Music said.

“Everybody knows Killa always stands up for the less fortunate. Musically, it’s a great opportunity and an endorsement for me as an artist,” he said.

Initially a solo effort, the track caught the attention of the Warlord through a mutual friendship resulting in a remix.

The artist explained that plans are afoot for an official music video in the first week of July, followed by more releases.

Formerly part of the group Charmsqwad and a Digicel Rising Star alumnus, Dezigner Muzic has evolved into a solo act. He gained traction in 2022 with his single “Easy Squeeze” under the Badslave Empire recording imprint.

In 2018, Dezigner Muzic introduced his talent to the world with his debut EP, “Public Secret,” released under Badslave Empire Records. Distributed by CD Baby, the 7-track set showcased a diverse range of reggae and dancehall offerings interlaced with personal experiences, historical events, and clever songwriting.