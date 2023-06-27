Tifa Says She’s Been Engaged Three Times

We know her as Tifa, but having been engaged three times, she calls herself “Lord of the Rings.”

The Dancehall singjay has shared that she was engaged in 2019, but never made it down the aisle.

“It just never work out,” she said during a recent episode of Toxic Talk. “The thing about it is, it came at a time in my life and my career which was a very toxic, tumultuous time.”

Back in 2017, Tifa announced that she was going to retire from music after a tough year which included a court case and personal trials. Despite the announcement, she rolled out her Curry & Champagne debut album in 2018, and shared news of her engagement the following year. Tifa added that the accompaniments of fame and external influences contributed to their breakup.

Tifa

“It’s not every man can deal with a famous woman or a popular woman… When certain things happen or let’s say, certain people a comment negative things, dem nuh know how fi deal with that… Yuh have your friends dem a tell yuh seh, ‘Yow bro’. Yuh have the people dem weh deh deh wid you from a longer time. He just couldn’t deal with it and with my line of work and with me and my life, as much as yuh can deal with the good, yuh haffi can deal with the bad too and him just couldn’t.”

Despite these experiences, she still wants to be booed up. In the visuals for her upcoming single Put it Pon Me, Tifa suggests that she’d propose to a man.

A scene from the visuals for Tifa’s upcoming single ‘Put It Pon Me’.

“I don’t want to settle for things that don’t make sense; mi a settle for the right thing. Mi just don’t feel like the right thing come. To be honest, there’s probably one (relationship) that I’d revisit… Mi always hear seh mi nav no emotions or dem nuh feel like mi love dem or like dem, or mi a use dem fi sex.”

Interestingly, she’s no stranger to practising stints of celibacy, and as she notoriously said in 2020, “mi nav nuh vagina fi waste”. Any man hoping to stand a chance with the Dash Out hitmaker has to be “a kind man, a compassionate man…a manly man…ambitious and intellectual, good hygiene and carry himself well.”

Her major dating challenge is ensuring she’s not being used as a clout or cash cow, and that Mr. Lucky wants to get to know Latifa Brown, and not Tifa, the dancehall star. Case in point, she recalled going on a date with a man who asked for a U.S. work permit, inspiring her song No Romance.

Tifa

“Some man just waan fi seh, ‘A me a f–k Tifa’, as opposed fi seh, ‘Mi waan settle down with Latifa, mi waan get fi know who the person is’, so, it’s harder. That’s why mi will date yuh fi two months but sometimes mi just nuh frigging trust yuh cause I don’t know your motives. I will do these little tests, I will draw it out as long as (I can).”

And for the guy who passes these tests, “When mi deh with yuh, yuh woulda never think mi is a artist. Mi come, mi clean, mi cook, like real housewife settings. That’s the type of person I am. Mi nuh act like diva.”

Tifa has been in Jamaica for the last few weeks promoting her new single Sweet So. Her return home comes after she established businesses abroad, including her restaurant Dulcie’s Jamaican & Everything in Florida.