Shenseea Shares Peak At Her New House, Opens Up About Moving To The US

Shenseea shared the exciting news today that she bought a new home in the United States.

On Tuesday (June 20), the Jamaican singer posted a series of photos on Instagram to show off glimpses of her chic, contemporary crib.

Dressed in a fitted white top and Louis Vuitton denim shorts while sporting a new red curly hairdo, the Blessed singer served up a few selfies with the home’s interior as her backdrop. She even gave outside views, proudly boasting her matured orange trees on the property.

“New house 🏠 who dis? 🔑,” she captioned the IG post. (Swipe)

Adding to the big news, Shenseea also gave her 6.5 million Instagram followers a preview of ‘hopefully’ some upcoming music. “Talk truth, yeah mi have the likkle and cute, talk truth …” she mimed in a snippet of the verses of a buzzy Dancehall-sounding track.

In 2020, the singer decided to leave her home country Jamaica and move to the US in pursuit of an international music career.

Speaking with HelloBeautiful magazine recently, she disclosed that the death of her mother, Castilyn Eleanor Williams, who tragically passed away from a stroke and subsequent heart attack in June of that year, helped her to muster the courage she needed to take the big step.

“I was speaking to somebody the other day, and they said something interesting to me that I can’t forget it. They said my mom died to pave the way for me,” Shenseea said.

“I didn’t understand. If anything, I would want my mom on this journey with me. Looking at it from that angle, when my mom died, that’s what gave me the courage to say I am ready to take the next step in my career. This is what I’ve always wanted. And I never felt so sure about the time to pursue it until now,” she continued.

“It’s almost like when she died, she woke me up, honestly speaking. That’s when I got up and said I’m moving to the States and chasing this goal I’ve wanted for a long time. I always said that I wanted to go international five years into my career, which was the year my mom died,” she said.

Even though she has made several huge investments since moving abroad, such as dropping US$250K to purchase a Lamborghini Uris last November, and a Chevrolet truck the year before, moving to the States hasn’t been easy for the Rebel singer.

“It’s hard because I have to adjust. I don’t know many people here either, so it’s like starting over from scratch. I still enjoy it because it’s motivation; it’s something new. It is hard, but as I said, it will all be worth it – I can see the progress already,” she said.

Since sharing the news of purchasing her new home, several fans and industry friends have surfaced on IG to congratulate the Shenyeng princess.

Fellow Dancehall singer and rapper Stefflon Don dropped a heart eye emoji (😍), while Renae630 said, “Ye gal fi own things 🗣🗣‼️,” and rapper Ms. Banks said, “Yes Shen 😍.”

American actress Dominique Fishback also shared some love with a string of emojis. “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” she posted.

Not completely ditching her roots, Shenseea still has ties to Jamaica, having purchased a few acres of land up in the hills at an undisclosed location on the island in January 2021. She happily shared at the time that her mom got to see it.

The Dancehall star has always been quite vocal about her humbled beginnings. Back in May 2020, Shenseea revealed she worked a regular 9 to 5 job to help her mother build their home.

“Me get a 9-5 and help me mother build a board house just to call our own, yes we were in the ghetto BUT a longtime me have ambition … and I’m putting this out there fi unu show unu day DON’T GIVE IT,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.