Busy Signal Grateful For Congressional Honorary Award In New York

Dancehall star Busy Signal was presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for his “outstanding and invaluable service to the community.” The award was presented to him on Sunday, June 11, by New York’s Congresswoman, Yvette D. Clarke.

The presentation to Busy marks the commemoration of Guyana’s 57th Independence celebrations, organised by New York’s Guyana Independence Celebration Committee. The celebration will unfold with an independence parade, flag raising with award ceremony, and independence concert in Brooklyn New York.

“Whereas Reaono Gordon has distinguished himself in the musical field by infusing traditional Caribbean music with Afrobeats, Soca, EDM, and Hip Hop, have shown his vast versatility and has allowed him to collaborate with artists such as Major Lazer, No Doubt, Damion Marley among others”, states the official proclamation document by Brooklyn’s Congressman and leader of the House of Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries.

The proclamation by Jeffries continued, “apart from his passion for music, Reano has diligently worked to expand his philanthropic efforts. In 2014, he established his Busy 2020 Helping Hands Foundation which is dedicated to implementing sustainable programs to improve health, education, and the overall standard of living in Jamaica. I, Hakeem Jeffries, as a duly elected member of the House of Representatives, join in honouring a truly outstanding individual.”

Along with his congressional honorary award, the chairman of the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee of New York, Rickford Burke, also presented Busy with an award of distinction as “a Dancehall music legend.”

There to witness were Reggae artiste Kananga (Turf Bobo), producer Retlaw Tha Future, and Garth Facey.

In 2005, Busy Signal released his debut single, “Step Out” which garnered commercial success. Other hits include, Nah Go Jail Again, Smoke Some High Grade, Tic Toc, Unknown Number, Whine Pon The Edge, These Are The Days, and the internationally acclaimed hit song, Watch Out For This, with Major Lazer.