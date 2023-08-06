Shenseea, Spice, Tifa And More Show Out For Jamaica’s Independence Day

Typically on Independence Day (August 6), Jamaicans take part in huge street parades such as the renowned “Jamaica Festival”, don clothing colored like the Jamaican flag, and put on all manner of cultural displays. Many Jamaican stars, here and abroad, on the other hand, have taken to social media to show out for their country.

Shenseea

“Happy Independence Day to my country 🇯🇲,” Dancehall starlet Shenseea wrote in an Instagram post today, while flaunting a cute Jamaican-themed ensemble.

In the series of photos, the singer rocked a crochet-knitted crop top bearing the country’s flag, along with a matching striped, drawstring mini skirt. She accessorized her look with a beaded belly chain and bracelets while sipping on a signature local favorite – a DG Kola Champagne soda – (Swipe).

Spice

Spice, who is celebrating her birthday today on August 6, went all out in an elaborate photo shoot to toast her special day and Jamaica’s independence. Donning her favorite color, blue, the ‘Queen of Dancehall’ looked regal in a polka dot ruffled dress while clutching multiple blue polka dot balloons in a simulated backdrop, right smack in the middle of Times Square, New York.

“Thank you Jesus for allowing me to see another year 🙏🏾🎂🥳” she wrote on the post, adding, “ It’s a very big day #HappyBirthday to me and Happy Independence Day Jamaica 🇯🇲”

Tifa

Tifa, currently in Nashville Tennessee, took the time out during a workout session in the gym to hail her homeland.

In a gesture of “freedom”, the Spell It Out singer wore a Jamaican-style athletic top and black, tie-string, bikini bottom in photos with the caption, “Kingston born & bred 🇯🇲🖤 Triumphant, Proud & Free💛🖤💚 #independence.”

Lashana Lynch

Marvel actress Lashana Lynch, who will be playing Rita Marley in the Bob Marley: One Love biopic, told IG followers today that “Jamaica is a Big Deal.”

“Happy Jamaica Independence! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲. If you wanna know how we feel about ourselves, check the last slide. Please an tanks!” she wrote, referring to a clip of a proud Jamaican stating, “Jamaica ah di Big Deal, and everything else ah small fries and side order.” In other pics, the actress, who was born to Jamaican parents in West London, shared her Jamaican vacation experience with a photo dump, including relaxing days laying out on the ocean, river rafting, visiting the fruit market, and enjoying the foods of the island – (Swipe below)

Dyani

Dancehall singer Dyani honored his country in a touching post today, stating “Happy Independence Day Jamrock🇯🇲, you gave me everything, this is my token to you🙏🏾. One love!” alongside a clip of his single and music video for Yaadman playing as the audio.

Stefflon Don

Posing in a Jamaican two-piece bikini during a recent river-rafting excursion on the island, Stefflon Don relived the moment on her Instagram Story for Jamaica’s Independence today, stating, “My country is the best” as the tune of Buju Banton’s Champion plays in the background.

Jada Kingdom

Jada Kingdom commemorated today with a flyer on her Instagram Story, saying “Happy Jamaica Independence Day” as Junior Gong’s Welcome to Jamrock plays in the background.

Cedella Marley

Others like, Cedella Marley did similar IG Story posts. Marley shared a cropped photo of her late father Bob, interposed in the Jamaican flag, wishing the nation ‘Happy Independence Day’.

Today, August 6, marks Jamaica’s 61st year of freedom for self-governance and independence, however ‘Independence Day’, as a public holiday, will be observed on Monday, August 7, 2023, according to a statement on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

‘Queen of Reggae’ Marcia Griffiths leads a field of 125 Jamaicans who were announced on Independence Day as recipients of national honors for 2023. The awards will be presented during a ceremony at King’s House on October 16, which coincides with National Heroes Day. The music stalwart will be honored with the prestigious Order of Jamaica for her significant contribution to the Reggae industry both locally and internationally. In 2014, the Electric Boogie singer received the Order of Distinction (Commander class) and was previously awarded the OD (Officer class).

Along with Griffiths, Reggae entertainers Omar ‘Tarrus’ Riley and Wayne ‘Marshall’ Mitchell, are among the 36 recipients of the Order of Distinction (Officer Class).

Check out other posts from Jamaican entertainers commemorating Independence Day below:

Busy Signal

Ding Dong

Krystal Tomlinson