Jack Johnson Makes First Entry On Billboard Reggae Chart, Byron Messia Holds For Second Week

In Between Dub, a remix album by American singer Jack Johnson, has debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, while St. Kitts sensation Byron Messia‘s No Love slides one place on the usually stagnant weekly listing.

Released on June 2, In Between Dub was available in digital format, CD, and Vinyl through Brushfire and Republic Records.

The album sold 3,500 units from sales and streaming for the week of June 2 through June 8 in the United States, according to data provided to DancehallMag, from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate. This included 1,100 copies in pure album sales and 1.2 million in streaming across the US for that tracking week.

The album is a collection of some of the Hawaii-born Johnson’s favorite songs from his two-decade career, remixed by the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, Subatomic Sound System, Scientist, Yaadcore, and more.

Byron Messia

Messia’s No Love, which debuted on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at No. 8 last week, almost five months after its release, is now sitting at No. 9.

It has recorded another 1,400 units from sales and streaming for the week of June 2 through June 8 in the US, Luminate told DancehallMag. This included 100 copies in pure album sales and 2.2 million in streaming across the US. No Love has recorded a total of 7,700 units in sales and streaming in the US since its release earlier this year.

The album is being led by the hit song Talibans, which has recorded 12,600 units in sales and streaming in the US for the week of June 2 through June 8. This included 1,000 copies in song sales and 1.7 million in streaming across the US. In total, Talibans has recorded 51,600 units in sales and streaming in the US since its release in February.

No Love, which was Messia’s debut studio album, also featured songs such as Smallest Circle, Vent, and Dream Team with Govana.

The weekly sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the US, based on consumption metrics that are measured in equivalent album units. Each of those units represents one album sale or 10 individual tracks sold from an album or 3,750 ad-supported audio or video streaming from an album, or 1,250 paid/subscription-based audio or video streaming from an album.

In the US, 150 on-demand streams are equivalent to one song download or sale.

On the chart dated June 17, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers remains the No. 1 album for the 178th non-consecutive week.

Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is at No. 2, followed by Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul at No. 3.

Stick Figure holds Nos. 5, 6, and 8 with Wisdom, World On Fire, and Set In Stone, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 stands at No. 7, while Rebelution’s Live At Red Rocks is at No. 10.