Vybz Kartel Takes Jamaican Government To Court Over Alleged Breach Of Constitutional Rights

Incarcerated Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has decided to pursue legal action against the Jamaican government over the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) decision to place him in solitary confinement.

According to the Star, the entertainer’s attorney Isat Buchanan has filed documents in the Supreme Court seeking several declarations, among them being that the Fever deejay’s right to due process was breached by the correctional services as he was placed in solitary confinement for 23 hours each day without a hearing.

The tabloid further noted that the Minister of National Security and the Attorney General have been named as respondents.

In a recent interview with FOX5NY’s Lisa Evers, Buchanan noted that the deejay was battling a severe case of Graves’ disease, as well as two heart conditions, all of which are worsening due to the prolonged confinement that he has been subjected to since May 23.

“He is locked up and locked away for 23 hours a day and I can confirm that since lockdown, he has picked up an infection from the lockdown and he is being treated for that now,” Buchanan told the Star.

“Since the 23-hour lockdown, it is apparent that his health is deteriorating. I can speak to the fact that his neck is swollen more than usual and that his eyes are protruding a little bit more than usual, and it is clear that he is under stress when breathing,” Buchanan added.

It was also reported that Buchanan, in documents filed before the Supreme Court, has sought an order that would prohibit the DCS from placing Kartel in solitary confinement due to those conditions being a breach of his constitutional rights, the fact that his conviction is being appealed and his current health conditions.

The harsh measures against Kartel were implemented following the recent discovery of cellphones within his cell.

Graves’ disease can become fatal when it is left untreated. That’s because, with the disease, your immune system attacks your thyroid — a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck.

According to medical resources, getting treatment and making the appropriate lifestyle changes will significantly improve your outcome and quality of life. Eating foods that have large amounts of iodine—such as kelp, dulse, or other kinds of seaweed—may cause or worsen hyperthyroidism.

In 2013, Kartel complained of a severe chest pain. He was handcuffed and accompanied by heavily armed police officers, was treated at the Kingston Public Hospital and then taken back into custody at the Horizon Remand Center.

In July 2015, he was taken to doctors at the University Hospital of the West Indies due to severe skin inflammation. His visit created quite a security concern as scores of fans converged on the hospital to get a glimpse of him.

And a similar situation occurred two years later at the same facility when he was being treated for a kidney-related issue.

And then in March 2019, he was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for thyroid-related problems.

Kartel and co-accused fellow artist Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, and cronies Kahira Jones, and Andre “Mad Suss” St John were all given mandatory life sentences in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, which prosecutors say, took place at the Worl’ Boss’ house in Havendale, St Andrew.