I Wayne Fans Take On Foota Hype After He Claimed The Artist Threw Shade At Him

I Wayne fans have taken aim at Foota Hype, this after the veteran music selector raised hell on Instagram over the singer’s use of lines about “social media bad bwoy” during the launch of Ital Food Fest, mistakenly claiming the artist was “throwing words at him.”

However, contrary to Foota’s claims, the “social media bad bwoy” lyrics which Wayne spat during his fiery performance, were not extemporized as he suggested, but were from the singer’s Evil a Watch You song which was released in January this year.

Evil a Watch You was produced by Cross Di Watas Productions on the Neva Sell Mi Soul riddim.

During his performance, after decrying meat eating and calling for the powers that be to “legalize di herb and bun out di sodomy”, I Wayne started Evil a Watch You. He prefaced the second verse, by declaring that:

“Hey, mi can guh inna di second verse, right? Caw mi hear dem sehe no fire naw bun, from weh day, some likkle social media yute weh a try a ting, a look some clout an ting”.

He then sung verse two, which goes:

“No need to show off through yuh roll wid yuh matik

Or act like yuh so diplomatic…

Heart cold suh til it want thaw out

Who social media bad bwoy waan draw out

Fire still a blaze an it naw out”

But, on Instagram live on Thursday, Foota accused I Wayne of ‘throwing shade’ at him, all because of his incessant complaints about Rastafarians such as the Lava Ground artiste, not “bunning fire anymore”.

“Iwayne, stop throw shade u a rasta weh mi rate but the truth a di truth u nah bun no fyah,” he captioned his IG video commentary.

“Iwayne yuh naw bun no fire di di longest while… him burning no f-ckin fire! An a edit him words… Foota naw teck back weh him seh,” Foota declared.

“Den him (Iwayne) seh ‘some social media bad man caan draw him out’. Di way him a speak mi know a me him a talk. Iwayne, meck mi clarify this first. Mia nuh bad man at all, needa social media or inna real life, me a nuh bad man. Mi is a defender of self. Mi is a defender of righteousness. Tuff inna real life an mi tuff pan social media,” Foota said.

However, on Foota’s Instagram page, in response, while several fans supported his musings, others accused Foota of being biased, while some claimed that the selector did not know the song because he, perhaps, was among the many who had not been playing Iwayne’s songs.

One fan m_kodee1st, who rose to IWayne’s defence, told Foota that the artist was the only one among his compatriots who unwaveringly “bun di fire”, sos much so that it was to his own detriment as he had been blacklisted from the airwaves.

“I Wayne ah bun fya but the industry is blackballing him str8. Him still ah sing righteousness but they don’t want to recognise him. Remember him alone ah bun out the nasty Dredd dem. Him still ah hold d order,” he said.

Foota, in response, scoffed at the idea.

“Where?” he asked, to which the commenter replied: “He sing song ah bun out Rasta who nyam chicken, him bun out Dredd who claim she dem ah sexy rass. Remember general we the str8 ones will always get a fight. I Wayne been getting blackballed. When you watch back boom box the Ras tell we seh the industry ah fight him. Mi rate Iwayne different, him never sell out fi visa. But here what foota keep do your work it is needed. Big up yu self”.

Again Foota dismissed the statement.

“@m_kodee1st, nuh body nah fight iwayne a dem a fight dem self,” Foota said.

Another fan igl876, sought to point out that Foota was contradicting himself.

“So foota since u buss so much song buss one iwayne new song them now and show we how great ur if u cant do that to one of his songs then ur living a lye prove it to us now…

“Him fi prove say him still gr8 and sing supm weh affi buss memba mi still relevant when last him have hit do the maths,” Foota replied in reference to Iwayne.

But, unlike the others, ccallmichael, was blunt with the Dollars and Sense producer, labelling him a pretender for calling out all Rasta artistes except Bob Marley’s children.

“Yes you is a hypocrite. You other Rasta artist that doesn’t burn fire an you burn them but (not) doing the same thing to the Marleys dem. There will be no partiality in this judgment, Foota you do a live said that these Rasta not burning any like what Bob Marley the other use to do an foota you can’t say is lies because you is on video saying it,” he wrote.