Mr. Vegas Questions Delay In Munga Honorable’s Trial Over Nephew’s Murder

Dancehall artist Clifford ‘Mr. Vegas’ Smith is demanding clarity on the postponement of the trial related to his deceased nephew, Cleveland Smith, who was allegedly murdered by fellow entertainer Damian ‘Munga Honorable‘ Rhoden and co-accused Sheridan Gordon.

Smith’s murder trial, which was initially slated for adjudication, was recently deferred to February 17, 2025, by the Home Circuit Court. This unexpected delay was attributed to ‘personal reasons’ put forth by Rhoden’s counsel, Christopher Townsend.

Vegas, best known for hit songs such as Heads High, Bruk It Down and Certain Law, aired his grievances during a recent Instagram Live session, “As a family member, I think we are entitled to know what type of personal challenges you are having if it has anything to do with the case,” he declared.

He issued a warning to the attorney, asserting the family’s right to a detailed explanation regarding the delayed trial proceedings.

Christopher Townsend

“I think we need a statement and if we don’t get a statement, we’ll be watching keenly, Mr. Townsend. Just to remind you, you already know that I am his uncle. I am the deceased’s uncle and he’s not just a johncrow dat dem lick dung pon di roadside,” a visibly irate Vegas added.

Speaking to DancehallMag recently, Townsend did not disclose the specific nature of the circumstances leading to the postponement. He did, however, acknowledge the considerable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the judicial system, which he claimed led to a significant backlog of cases awaiting resolution.

Despite this, Vegas remains skeptical, voicing his dissatisfaction during the Tuesday (May 31) IG session, and asserting that he and his family should be provided with a sound explanation for the setback in the matter.

“This matter has been in front of the court since 2017, and I’m trying to get clarification on the trial being postponed for almost two years at this point because of personal issues with Mr. Townsend.”

Added Mr. Vegas: “Mi nuh really 100% sure how the justice system works, one ting mi know is justice delayed is justice denied. Due to personal challenges being experienced by the accused’s lawyer, I’m trying to figure out if this two years’ postponement is because the lawyer needs two years to take a leave of absence.”

Mr. Vegas further questioned the broader implications of Townsend’s personal challenges on his other ongoing cases. He made references to a few high-profile cases, including the case against Jennifer Messado, who is accused of fleecing Mavado of more than $30 million in a 2017 real estate transaction, and the case involving former cop/producer Noel Maitland, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Donna-Lee Donaldson.

“Is this lawyer having personal issues means all his other cases will be postponed to 2025 and thereafter? Or this is the only available date that they have based on the backlog or whatever in the system. I don’t know, but I think it’s a little bit vague…I would like to get some answers from the justice system if this is a case where Mr. Townsend is having issues across the board all around or is he having issues with Cleveland Smith’s case or the artist’s case,” Vegas said.

“I just want to know if all the cases that Mr. Townsend is representing these accused—I want to know if all these cases are going to be postponed until such a later date ‘cause I don’t what it means. Mr. Townsend is having personal issues. I don’t know if it’s with this case, or if it’s him as a person just having issues as a person,” he continued.

He also said that he finally decided to speak on the matter based on news reports by several traditional and online media, and after Townsend had falsely accused him of commenting on it in 2021.

“I personally have not said anything on the matter because Mr. Townsend warned Mr. Vegas a few years ago and it’s the first I’m really talking about this case that’s why I’m keeping it 100 with what is being reported,” Mr. Vegas said.

According to a police report, on the day in question, Vegas’ nephew was accosted by a group of men, one reportedly armed with a gun, at a dance in Ackee Walk, St Andrew.

An altercation ensued, resulting in Smith being shot and later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Before his death, Smith had allegedly injured Munga Honorable in a machete attack.