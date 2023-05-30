Minister Marion Hall Dances With Ding Dong At Florida Jerk Festival

She went from Lady Saw to Minister Marion Hall, and now people are calling her Minister Ravers after seeing her hit the stage with Ding Dong at the Florida Jerk Festival on Monday.

The family-friendly event, which unfolded at John Prince Park in Lake Worth, saw the Ravers Clavers principal closing the show after Ghost and Luciano. In an encore performance of Happiness, he invited Hall to join him on stage.

“Mi glad my song dem weh mi sing clean and dem can play everywhere, and anybody can dance to them,” he said, embracing a smiling Hall. Before long, the track dropped and Hall was jumping, clapping and getting her Ravers Clavers on.

The moment was a highlight for the Bounce deejay, who tagged her in an Instagram post, but as with all things Hall-related, there were mixed reactions to her dancing to the song.

“Look like seh she waa bruck out,” one person wrote.

“She’s still Lady Saw tpc,” came another.

Balancing things out were people defending that “it’s just music guys” and others showing their nod of approval with “go minister!”.

Hall has often said she supports clean music, regardless of the genre. Earlier this month, she declared that she has no issues singing her verse on No Doubt’s Underneath it All, and invited Gwen Stefani to “hit me up” whenever she’s performing the song in Florida, her current base.

Rock singer Gwen Stefani of the group No Doubt

The song earned Hall a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a duo or group in 2004.

Beyond this, Hall has also shown her willingness to do songs with secular artists, like her proposing a collaboration with Shenseea in 2022, after blasting the racy visuals and lyrics for Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion’s Lick. Though the collab didn’t materialise, Hall said it wouldn’t have been a gospel song, but a clean one.

Tying in with her mingling with secular acts, Hall announced last month that she’d be increasing her presence at events beyond the gospel space, following her removal from a church concert.

“I’m about to go into some places that some of you wouldn’t want to go and don’t want me to go, but it’s time…” she said. “I’m going to the Jerk Fest dem, the Groovin’ in the Park, I’m going to anything that is clean. Anything that family and children is at, I’m bringing the gospel into those places because the gospel needs to go to those places.”

Minister Marion Hall

She was the first main act to perform at the Florida Jerk Festival, gracing the stage in an all-black ensemble and heels, before ditching them which became a signature of hers as Lady Saw.

The drizzling rain didn’t stop supporters from showering her with love as she performed tunes like I Won’t Worry and I Am Free. She also stopped to denounce those using her name for “clickbait” content.

“Everybody become bloggers and hoggers and they don’t care about other people’s feelings; they need to be free,” she said. “I’m gonna tell you something. The Bible says in Romans 8:1, ‘There is therefore now no condemnation for them who are in Christ Jesus who walk not after the flesh, but after the spirit’.”

Her next highly-anticipated stop will be Reggae Sumfest in July, having last appeared as Lady Saw months before joining Christendom in late 2015.