Queen Ifrica Says Her Only “Lesbian Experience” Was When She Was Raped

The words lesbian and Queen Ifrica have been locking lips since last week when Minister Marion Hall claimed that she saw the singer buddying up with a lesbian DJ several years ago.

Ifrica, who had struck back at Hall for insinuating that she is a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community, is now sharing what she considers her sole “lesbian experience.”

The Predator’s Paradise singer said she was living in Kilancholly, St. Mary, when she was raped by a girl at eight years old.

“(Name excluded) come to me house and tell me seh she waan mi follow her go round a di land; we used to call round deh ‘Guard Land,’’ Ifrica said. “She seh she waan me follow her round a Guard Land go to her father weh did round deh with my grandfather a farm, and yuh done know we go a di same school and we go a di same church, so, mi go wid har.”

Singer Queen Ifrica

She continued, “She a way bigger girl fi me…and on the way round there, the girl push me down pon the ground, tear off mi underwear offa me, rub up-rub up herself pon me cause as a likkle girl mi couldn’t understand what that was, but mi know it never feel right cause mi a bawl and a seh, ‘Weh you a fight mi fah?’. That was my first and only lesbian experience when (name excluded) rape me as a likkle girl.”

She went on to blast talent manager and talk show host Shelly-Ann Curran for entertaining a narrative that she’s a lesbian, and clapped back at Macka Diamond for fueling the gossip. Last Week, the Dye Dye singjay was displeased to hear that Ifrica had name-dropped her as one of the women whose sexuality was embroiled in drama a couple of years ago.

“My girl, you a lesbian more than we because a 20 babymother Tony Rebel have and him choose you because you look like a man because a you a f**k the gal dem…” Macka claimed on Instagram Live. “Him keep you – the freak, the top freak.”

Macka Diamond

Ifrica announced on Saturday that she left Rebel 18 months ago because they didn’t see eye-to-eye on bettering their family.

Having spent a great deal of her career lobbying for righteousness, including vehemently denouncing the LGBTQ community, Ifrica said she could never yield to the “gay agenda.”

“When mi grow bigger and come understand weh dah world deh come with and see how much likkle girl and how much likkle boy suffer from that type of rape deh weh mi experience, and now unno waan come turn dem inna advocates for LGBTQ community and waan me fi come bow and join that, and now unno waan come call me all lesbian pon top of it too. Mi never feel like mi want a woman yet. A bare c–ky mi love,” she said.

Queen Ifrica

Despite the slander, Ifrica sees purpose in her ordeal as a rape victim.

“But why dat did happen to me? Because mi is a oracle. Because me did fi come back inna 2023 come tell a likkle girl even though somebody rape you and violate you against your will, center God inna yuh life and you’ll be okay. Yuh nuh haffi bow to the devil.”

Ifrica first spoke openly about her history of sexual molestation in 2021, though she said she was reserving the full details for the future. In a recent TikTok video, she reiterated that she is not ready to divulge all that she’s endured, but hopes it will uplift others when she does.

“Yes, mi go through a whole heap behind closed doors but the day will come when me can siddown and use my experience behind closed doors fi help somebody and show dem seh it no matter weh yuh go through inna life, yuh can survive it.”

Update: This article was previously titled ‘Queen Ifrica Says She’s Only Had One “Lesbian Experience’.