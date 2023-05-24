Aidonia Lists Musical Influences, But Vybz Kartel Omission Sparks Debate Among Fans

Dancehall artist Aidonia has hailed 21 musical veterans whom he said helped to mold him into the entertainer he is.

He took to Instagram today (May 25) to pay homage to those who he looks up to. “Some of the artistes who influenced my journey. Oh and IG only allows 10 pics lol. Big up Spragga benz, terro fabulos, baby wayne, mad cobra, Super cat, Ninja Man , Admiral Bailey, tiger, Papa San, Lt Stitchie , Professor Nuts,” he captioned the post.

The series of photos included Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Cham, Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Shaggy, Capleton, Sean Paul, Sizzla Kalonji, and, to top it off, King of Reggae, Bob Marley.

The post, however, sparked some debate among fans because Aidonia did not mention incarcerated artist Vybz Kartel in the list. Several fans were in the comments section calling for Kartel to be given his flowers, including many who recalled Aidonia hailing the artist, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, in the 2007 track, Addi A Mi Daddy.

“DJ you a one a Jamaican baddest artist, let’s be honest man VYBZ kartel should be on that list nothing nuh wrong if u put the man there.. you did 2-3 songs a say addi me daddi..,” @pimpim356 reasoned.

@stylermusicuk shared similar sentiments by citing the single, which was released on DJ Sunshine’s After Dark riddim.

“No kartel my G ?? Addi ami daddy who want vex ?? Bro I’m one of your u.k followers from way back lol don’t do that my genna lol.”

1brentvybz expressed disappointment at Aidonia for not including Vybz Kartel in the round-up.

“Man still nuh put kartel. The history caan change kartel bill u. U tek back addi a mi daddi. Jah know mi vex.”

“A me alone swipe to find kartel??? give credit to where it belongs doesn’t matter what you have with the person..vybz kartel shine your career also,” @kimisha_stephenson also defended.

Vybz Kartel and Aidonia teamed up in 2006 on the track Deadly Alliance. Their relationship, however, grew sour, and the two are known rivals. Despite their differences, the Bruise deejay, in 2022, noted that he and the Worl’ Boss were among the leaders in Dancehall whose inflections and lyrical content have been copied by multiple emerging artists.

In the heat of today’s debate, other fans rushed to Aidonia’s defense, and quickly shut down the Gaza fans who thought the compilation was incomplete. Among the lot was Kartel’s biggest known rival—Mavado. He commented, “Real talk bro 🔑”

@tention4tp also thought the list was fair, considering that Kartel and Aidonia emerged in Dancehall during the same era.

“All d music kids dem weh a talk bout donia leave out Kartel, learn this Kartel and donia a pree music almost the same time! Unu want d man fi tell lie about who influenced him? Unu think it’s a game????,” he said.

“A the man list that … a strength aidonia did a give kartel when him seh addi a him daddy like unu easily forget say a when Alliance done wid kartel- Aidonia do the song lol,” @dj_ras_t contributed.

@rujay_10 had a similar comment about the timeline of Aidonia and Vybz Kartel’s career, which added merit to the list’s validity.

“When @aidonia4thgenna started in music before he got the big recognition these were the men in music. Kartel was just like him, a youth want a buss. So therefore, someone of such could not have been an inspiration to his craft. Kartel would have been to the generations after that saw him at the top.”