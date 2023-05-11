Kemar Highcon Kept Woman’s BMW After She Told Him She’d Report It Stolen, Police Report Reveals

Jamaican entertainer Kemar Highcon admitted to retaining possession of a woman’s red two-door BMW after she warned him that it would be reported stolen, a police booking report of his arrest has revealed.

The So Saucy singer, 32, whose real name is Kemar Woodfine, was arrested in Florida last Friday (May 5) and slapped with a grand theft auto charge in the third degree.

Video of the arrest surfaced on Thursday.

According to Broward County police, Highcon was observed driving the 2014 BMW in the city of Margate.

“NCIC/FCIC check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. A traffic stop was conducted at the 3300 block of W. Atlantic Blvd. where the defendant was detained without incident,” the arresting officer wrote in the report obtained by DancehallMag.

Adding that Highcon was the only occupant of the car, the report noted that he was read his Miranda Rights, which he waived and agreed to speak to the police.

“The defendant stated that he knew the victim/registered owner and that the victim told him she was going to report the vehicle stolen due to him not returning it. The defendant knowingly obtained the vehicle and attempted to temporarily or permanently deprive the victim of her property,” the document detailed.

Highcon was released on a $500 bond on Monday (May 8).

He is facing up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000, if convicted of the third-degree felony.

Kemar Highcon, who lives in Stamford, Connecticut, got his big break with So Saucy in 2019, which later received a remix with Spice and Shaggy.

His follow-up Talk Bout kept his momentum.

His latest release is Dat Splah, produced by Romeich Entertainment.