Queen Ifrica Returns to Instagram After More Than Two Years

Reggae singer Queen Ifrica is back on Instagram after two years and eight months.

The outspoken artist broke the dry spell with a throwback post, dated exactly five years ago when she was promoting her single Cease All War. The track coincides with her recent advocacy on TikTok, centering her belief that popular artists and groups are being used to aid and normalize ‘immoral agendas’ and injustices.

The post was greeted with “welcome back” comments, which continued when she went Live.

“We inna the season of ‘portaling’, so, we just a portal een right now and a seh how things?” Ifrica asked fans. “Long time man, but you know me never tun mi back on the ones I love, don’t? It’s good to be back on IG.”

The Lioness on the Rise singer had informed her almost 300,000 followers that she would be taking a hiatus on September 16, 2020.

“See you when I see you, love you guys very much,” she said at the time.

Before that post, she seemingly had a lot on her mind as she’d made five other posts within a few hours. Two were related to the then recently-held general elections.

“It Just Start Mi People,” she wrote. “Pay Close Attention same way; they are worried that the Silent Majority did not Budge in the lost election. They worry when the people come together with One voice!!! #Brogud if I can’t Talk to you here, I will walk come link yu up a yu work place but some talking affi guh gwan.”

The post attracted backlash from users claiming she was supporting the Jamaica Labour Party. She later responded by saying she’s only concerned with “people power,” announcing her hiatus thereafter.

Since then, fans have dwelled in her Instagram comments enquiring about her whereabouts and well-being. Ifrica revealed she has also been stopped by fans in public asking when she’ll return to the ‘gram.

“Everyone that’s been seeing me and saying, ‘Queen, why you not on IG? We not seeing you on IG’. I’m back on IG, so, tell a friend to tell a friend that we doing great things in the name of the most high, his imperial majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I.”

Between hailing fans from countries worldwide and singing lyrics from Times Like These, she injected words of togetherness and thanked her followers for supporting her righteousness campaign.

“I appreciate you guys so much that love Queen Ifrica,” she said.

“All when mi let go music and just tek up advocacy, unno never put down the thing. The I dem never seh, ‘Queen boring’. The I dem ever stand up with me and that’s why mi never let go because mi know mi country special in many ways and we can come together and fix things amongst we selves as a people so that the world can happy again, cause mi cya happy if Jamaica nuh happy.”