Gully Bop Claims Skeng Stole His Style

Gully Bob, Skeng

Dancehall artist Gully Bop says meteoric star Skeng is using his flow.

Though he couldn’t reference a track from the Gvnman Shift hitmaker to argue his point, Gully Bop said he’s not alone in this belief.

“A whole a my style Skeng a use, mi nuh fraid a nobody…” he said on Tea Time With Shelly.

“Him a use my style wid other people style and other people lyrics, and put other people lyrics together. No disrespect youth. Look nuh, this is not no violence thing mi a come wid… Mi glad fi see how you a use mi style cause people seh, ‘Why him a use Gully Bop style?’. A nuh me seh so, a people a tell me.”

The topic arose from his criticism that it’s hard to distinguish new generation acts because of their uniformed sound. As far as he sees it, if they’re not copying his style, they’re replicas of incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel.

Vybz Kartel

“Everybody sound (the) same way,” he started. “From Kartel come wid dah style deh, everybody pick it up… When di whole a unno artist sound like one another, mi a go tell unno wah happen. When one man fade weh, a so unno a fade weh too. Because Kartel nuh deh yah, Kartel gone go do him time fi di crime…”

The ‘Gaza’ principal is currently appealing a murder conviction for which he was handed a life sentence in 2014. It was that year that Bop’s career took off after a video of him deejaying Body Specialist went viral.

Interestingly, he said he regrets recording the song because of its raunchy nature, but that he did it for money as producers weren’t interested in hearing his “reality” tunes.

From this experience, he understands his younger peers conforming to popular lyrical themes, but advised them to switch gears upon their breakthrough.

Gully Bop

“Everybody waan bus; nobody nuh waan van, car – everybody waan bus… So, yuh see when yuh get the bus, yuh nah fi continue wid weh yuh use fi get the bus. You can change the lyrics.”

On the matter of lyrics, he just released the visuals for Bailiff A Come, a track he said oozes the joy he wants his music to exude.

“The energy weh mi waan bring a dancehall, weh mi know seh fi inna dancehall, is fun and dancing…like Professor Nuts and Stitchie dem… Mi nah tell unno ‘old time something come back again’ because old time something cya done…”

Starting a music career as Country Man in the 90s, the artist, whose given name is Robert Malcolm, is known for songs like My God, Rumours, and Kill Dem Wid Style.