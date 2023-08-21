Mr. Vegas Claims He Tried To Help Gully Bop Manage His Finances

As dancehall toaster Gully Bop continues to seek financial aid for his health issues, Mr. Vegas is claiming to have contacted the fallen star to help manage his money.

According to the Tek Weh Yuhself artist, he first met Bop, whose given name is Robert Malcolm, while attending Oberlin High School. At the time, Vegas said his senior went by the name Larky Phang, later changing it to Country Man. They’d allegedly go to a studio in Stony Hill, St. Andrew, to record music, but Vegas said the songs never made it on-air.

He said he didn’t see Bop again until he went viral in 2014, deejaying Body Specialist. Vegas then sought-out the deejay’s number, with a vested interest in his financial management.

“Mi a tell di man seh, ‘Yow, yuh nuh know seh mi have a link down a First Caribbean Bank and the people dem really deal with me good… Mi have a sistren inna the bank weh can help yuh sort out yuh account and dem thing deh, and mek yuh put forward some investments’,” he claimed in an Instagram Live on Saturday.

Mr. Vegas

The Bruk it Down hitmaker said he had no hidden agendas, rationalising, “If things fi go bad, yuh a go always have something yuh can fall back pon… Nuff man me see come inna dah music yah and get a break, and when yuh look back, dem nav nothing.”

He said Bop was game, but that he couldn’t get through to him when it was time to go to the bank.

“So mi seh alright, him coulda get too big yah now. Him thing a work, him thing a shot yah now, so, maybe him nuh need my advice. So, mi just lowe it.”

He still tracked his movements in the media, from Bop’s tumultuous business dealings with figures like Shauna Controlla, Heavy D and Jacqueline Hunt, to his online downward spirals.

Former business associates Shauna Controlla (formerly Shauna Chin) and Gully Bop

In a 2016 video, Vegas encouraged the Wuk Offa Mi deejay to get help and clean up his act, only to be blasted by Bop with expletives. It was then that Vegas decided to wash his hands clean of the artist.

“Mi waan the people dem fi understand seh nuff time yuh see some people a give unno a word of encouragement, unno fi just be gracious and grateful and be humble…” he said. “Memba seh anyone a we can sick and dead, so, we nah rejoice when somebody get sick… What we’re pointing out is when unno deh pon unno foot, unno fi listen sometimes or tek heed… Nuff a unno cuss people bout yah when unno deh pon unno foot and strong.”

Gully Bop

Echoing the latter was Shauna Controlla who recently spoke about being disrespected by Bop after she’d helped him.

Bop was hospitalised in 2021 for complications from a hernia and blocked tubes, and needs funds for the regular upkeep of a colostomy bag, healthy diet and caretaker. His public cries for help have included starting a Real Helping Hands page, and calling on the network of philanthropist Donna Gowe.