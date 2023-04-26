Spice Says She Hasn’t Had Sex In One Year: “It’s Ok To Take A Break”

Queen of Dancehall Spice, who has been sharing a lot with her fans lately, on Wednesday revealed that she has been celibate for a year and it appears the commitment will last another year.

In an Instagram post, the mother of two shared her perspective that abstinence felt “good,” alongside four photos of herself in thigh-high blue boots and a body suit.

“This is what one year [of] celibacy looks like,” Spice wrote in the caption.

“It’s actually my third time doing this and trust me, it feels damn good. #Rejuvenated #Happy #SkinGlowing Ladies, I know I sing along [a lot] of sexually explicit songs, but it’s OK to take a break and rest the Pum Pum. (No so mi like it).”

“Now who’s joining me in going for another year #AnyManBreakThisGonnaDrown,” she continued.

In August 2022, Spice confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend Justin Budd a few months earlier. The two dated for about two years after meeting on the set of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Spice, Justin Budd

The 40-year-old’s admission on Wednesday saw fans talking about their own journeys with celibacy, as well as others accepting the challenge to join her including fellow entertainer, Lisa Mercedez.

“Celibacy suit yuh sis, mi a join yuh” Lisa commented. Spice took note of Lisa’s comment and hilariously poked fun at her.

“Mi nuh trust yuh eeeeno Lisa… Yuh ago cheat,” Spice responded with a few laughing emojis.

A couple of Spice’s other followers also caught her attention. One such was a user michyboo7371, who caught Spice by surprise when she revealed how long she had been celibate for.

“Five years and counting,” she commented, to which Spice responded: “Whaaaatttttt… Now that’s some strong abstinence right there.”

Spice also humorously attempted to encourage one fan, who shared that she has, instead, struggled with the decision to be celibate.

Barbiebrittish44’s “Me try and it no work bestie”, which was followed by a few crying emojis, triggered a quick response from the Dancehall Queen, who told her: “Come man bestie, leave the buddy alone and try again.”

Spice’s celibacy journey, as well as her decision to make it public, may come as a surprise to some fans, given that the Dancehall superstar has largely built a brand on being sexually liberated and open about it.

Queen of Dancehall Spice

Just last year, Spice created waves on Twitter with a snippet of the sexually explicit version of the music video for her song Tape Measure. In a Tweet captioned: “Bestie this is for your eyes only… Tape Measure video drops this Friday. Pre order my album, Emancipated. 48 hours to go!!”, Spice surveys a few models, one of whom was fully exposed, with a tape measure in hand.

Fans of the star will also note, as she admitted in the Instagram post, the plethora of sexually-charged songs in the singer’s catalog, including tracks such as Romping Shop and Conjugal Visit with Vybz Kartel, Needle Eye, Cool It and, of course, So Mi Like It.