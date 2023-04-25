Tashina Muzik Distances Herself From Jermaine Baker’s JB Productions In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

Dancehall artist Tashina Muzik has publicly distanced herself from her former record label, JB Productions in the wake of allegations of sexual assault made against its chief executive officer, producer JB the Artiste, whose real name is Jermaine Baker.

“Ever since news of his arrest has been making the rounds, a lot of people have approached me to ask me what’s going on and if I knew of the allegations and so on, and I want to use this opportunity to let people know that I have not been affiliated with JB Productions since December 2022,” Tashina told DancehallMag.

She said that she has no comments about the recent legal challenges for her former label head. Baker was arrested recently in Florida, and is being held without bond for missing a court appearance on four charges of sexual battery and two counts of molestation of a child in his care.

The Cherish the Moment singer said she cut ties with JB Productions based on ‘creative differences’ with the direction of her music career.

“When I split from JB Productions in 2022, I did it because I didn’t feel like he and I were on the same page in terms of the direction of my career. With my manager being an artist himself I feel like he became distracted with his duties and managerial obligations towards me as an artist we both feel that with the high demands of the music business it would serve us better to have separate management,” she explained.

“JB said he would not be spending anymore money on my career and further, our contract was only valid in Jamaica until October 2024 and not enforceable in the US so he didn’t have to do anything else for me.”

“So I consider that that contract is now dissolved peacefully, however there are a few projects left to be completed and released in the capacity of producer and I have no regrets nor any hard feelings about that in fact I’m proud to say that I’m now an independent artist focused on developing my own record label and I am open to work with any producer I choose to, I am just excited about the future of my career,” she continued.

Tashina Muzik said she was surprised that JB had advertised her presence at his recent birthday party featuring Squash.

“I did not go to his birthday party, I didn’t do any video promo, I didn’t post it not even on WhatsApp because I am no longer a part of his camp. I have been asking him to release me from his contract, but he has failed to do in written form, so I decided to cut all my losses. I moved out of his mansion with the swimming pool months ago, I wish him all the best but that chapter is closed in my life,” she said.

Tashina Muzik is best known for the single, Cherish The Moment featuring Vybz Kartel. She is also known for the singles Best Touch Ever, Only You, and Injustice.