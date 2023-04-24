Producer Jermaine Baker Charged For Sexual Battery Of A Minor In Florida

Jamaican record producer Jermaine Baker, who is also an artist under the stage name JB the Artiste, was charged with four counts of sexual battery and two counts of molestation of a child in his care in the United States.

Baker, who is the principal of JB Productions, is currently listed as an inmate at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, where he’s being held without bond for missing a recent court appearance on the six charges.

On April 20, 2023, he was arrested for failure to appear, reportedly after his recent birthday party in Panama City, Florida, which featured Dancehall artists such as Squash and JayBlem.

Jermaine ‘JB The Artiste’ Baker

In early 2020, Baker was charged with four counts of “sexual battery upon a child 12 years of age or older but under 18 years of age, by a person in familial or custodial authority,” and two counts of “lewd or lascivious molestation.”

The minor was 14 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

In Florida, the penalties for the charges include a fine, up to 30 years in prison, or both.

After his first court appearance in late January 2020, Baker was granted a $200,000 bond on the charges and released on the condition that he surrendered his passport, and refrained from contact with the victim.

The Judge also ordered that Baker “shall not be alone with persons under 18 without another adult present.”

Baker is known for producing several singles for Vybz Kartel, including Run Dancehall with Lisa Mercedez, Club Rave, No Regret, Money Bag, and Certified Money Boy.

Baker also produced Nuff Man Name on Spice’s sophomore album, Emancipated.

He recently released his On Stage riddim, which featured Tashina Muzik, Suspense, and JayBlem, alongside heavyweight stars such as Mavado, Vybz Kartel, and Tommy Lee Sparta.

His recent releases also include Squash’s Who Cares, and his own songs Top Freak, Too Much, Run Money, and Bhuff.

Baker grew up in Allman Town and the Clones district in Manchester, and attended Kingston High School before he migrated to the US in 2003.

He returns to Jamaica several times a year to record and produce songs.