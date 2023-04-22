Buju Banton, Snoop Dogg Live The ‘High Life,’ And 12 More New Songs

Every week writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists.

This week we have new drops from Buju Banton ft. Snoop Dogg, Alkaline, Vybz Kartel, Valiant, Dre Island, Patra and more. If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to editor@dancehallmag.com.

Buju Banton – High Life ft. Snoop Dogg

Music titans Buju Banton and Snoop Dogg have joined forces to share their common appreciation for “ganja” in this new single dubbed, High Life. The two endorse the age-old remedies of the herb but for Banton, “Jamaica marijuana is the people’s choice,” while Snoop says he prefers the “California kush straight off the bush” to put him in the zone.

Tessellated & Vybz Kartel – Girl Next Door

Tessellated and Vybz Kartel are the ultimate team-up in a tale of infidelity on a re-do of Kartel’s previously released Girl Next Door. Seamlessly switching verses on a rhythmic uptempo beat produced by TJ Records, Circa Eleven, and Tessellated himself, the two entertainers create a vibrant energy on the song, while displaying great synergy.

Watch the entertaining visuals directed by Tessellated, Cesar Buelto, and Phillip Myers here:

Dre Island – Take Me High

Dre Island premiered new visuals for the single Take Me High, off his High Times album, and featuring Green Lion Crew. The Reggae singer is “high” on love in this one, lauding his beau as a “motivation, elevation, medication, and inspiration” in his life.”

Patra – Gimmi Way

The ‘Queen of the Pack’ is back in the limelight with her new single Gimmi Way. Exuding her usually ‘large and in charge’ spirit, Patra says she’s here to put some pressure on the men in Dancehall. “Some ah uno male artiste weh love cuss, nuh want see nuh female artist buss. One bag a man jus a kick up rumpus and nuh remember woman is a muss,” she declares in her song, which was produced by General Degree. Adding, “I remember those days when whole heap a female artist pon stage, ah different tings a gwan nowadays but mi ah show you how mi brave, mi nuh fraid.”

Listen more in the Wilmot Films- directed video below:

Ding Dong, Teetimus – BOASY

Ding Dong is next-level rich, bragging, “Me too boasy,” while spending “Dubia money” in this new release with producer-turn-recording artist, Teetimus. If you think wearing Gucci threads and wearing Ray-Bans makes a statement, the deejay says one “ah old news” and the other, well … “dat ah cheap glasses.”

Check out more in the visuals, directed by WAM, here:

Alkaline – Motivation

Despite life’s ups and downs, Alkaline stays inspired and continues ‘radiating success’ in his new single Motivation. The song, produced by Autobamb Records and Sart Out Records, also encourages others to keep focused and aim for greatness. “Concentrate and hold the faith, hold up yuh head, nuh make nutt’n drive yuh to the edge,” the deejay says in the lyrics.

450, Shaneil Muir – Crawsis

Shaniel Muir has found herself in another toxic love situation-ship, this time with an uncouth 450 in this new collab Crawsis. The Top Gyal artist holds her own dishing combative returns, singing, “Mi nuh short ah man, so you better treat me right” as 450 calls her an enthralling “Crawsis” he’d like to keep seeing in this Tru Ambassador-produced joint.

Check out more in the music video produced by Damanic Visualz below.

Valiant – Insomnia

Valiant is unstoppable, dropping yet another new release this week called, Insomnia (his 11th track since the start of the year). The entertainer reveals that his life has become one with many sleepless nights after discovering people are out to “take his prize.” In the song produced by Diplomats Records, Crown Heights Entertainment, and Chopline Records, the deejay says, “Mi nuh trust people, mi petrified … talking to myself in the mirror to figure things out.” But his Mom says he’s protected, “Mommy say you covered, son what you worried about?” he continues.

Vybz Kartel – No Regret

Vybz Kartel, in this new JB Production- produced song, unleashes the details of a dicey sex-capade he says leaves his girl with No Regrets. Listen more here:

Davianah, Jahshii – Middle Day

Dancehall deejays Davianah and Jahshii talk about the grim experiences of “real life badness” in their new collab Middle Day. Giving inside intel on contract killings, the two paint a picture of “middle-day crime scenes” in the Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals-produced song.

Elephant Man, Panta Son – Neat & Tight

With his insertion on the Island Bae Riddim produced by Panta Son Music, Elephant Man brings a whole new vibe, singing in falsetto tones about the Neat & Tight girls. The video sees the Energy Gad using his dancers as canvases to produce some interesting art – Watch.

Bayka – Build A Vibes

Flossing his rich lifestyle – the big house, cars and bikes, and a slew of ladies at his disposal, Dancehall deejay Bakya shows his fans how to Build A Vibes in his latest track produced by Sean God.

Check him out in the Shot By Deth-directed visuals here:

Malie – V6

Taking his V6 for a ride on the ‘toll road’ in the Danmatic Visuals-directed music video, Malie Donn describes his “reckless” lifestyle with the ladies.

Listen more below.