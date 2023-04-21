Vybz Kartel’s Former Wife ‘Shorty’ Goes Live As Police Invade Home With Likkle Addi, Likkle Vybz

Five days after saying he was being targeted, Vybz Kartel’s son Likkle Addi was confronted by a slew of police officers on Friday morning (April 21) at his family home in St. Ann.

His mother, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, went live on Instagram for about three minutes as the officers spoke to a shirtless Likkle Addi and his brother Likkle Vybz on a balcony. Britney Hearne, the girlfriend/baby mother of Likkle Vybz, manned the phone, though an officer asked her to step back.

SSP Dwight Powell, commanding officer for the St. Ann division, confirmed the raid to DancehallMag, but could not provide details up to the time of publishing.

In the chaos, Likkle Addi could be heard telling officers, “that’s what I said on that video”, and “I already reported that situation,” seemingly referring to the explosive Instagram Live on Sunday where he claimed he was threatened by gun-waving security personnel at a plaza he visited for breakfast. On that live, he said he would “make an example” out of anyone who messed with him or Likkle Vybz. He would later return to Instagram to apologize for the aggressive tirade, and explain that he feels targeted by members of the public.

Another officer could be heard telling Likkle Vybz, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, to calm down.

As Hearne tried to capture as much on camera, one officer asked if it was the first they were seeing the police.

“A nuh the first we see police but a the first we see something like this…” Johnson fired back. “Excitement and lick down door and we nuh see no warrant. All now we nuh get no warrant.”

She was later given a copy of the warrant.

Hearne explained how she became aware that police had invaded the property.

“Dem open the door downstairs, me hear it, mi nuh deaf,” she said. “Me hear the door downstairs pull, that’s why mi come out cause unno never come knock.”

Seemingly finished, the police told the women to “have a nice day”, which under the circumstances, wasn’t warmly received.

“Me seh from unno hear the last name, one whole heap a excitement and all kind of something,” Johnson said. “A sleep mi a sleep enuh and unno wake me up.”

Before slamming her door, she told them, “I hope seh when unno hear gunman, unno run go and lick down door and excitement enuh cause a unno mek people look bad… Unno a crawsis. The blood of Jesus is against unno.”

Likkle Vybz (Adidja Palmer) and Likkle Addi (Akheel Palmer), collectively known as UTG (Uptown Gaza/Greatness, made their music debut as PG-13 in 2014. They released their 10-track debut EP Skinny Jeans in 2020, titled after their 2019 hit song. Their most recent project is the 13-track LP Team Different, released last year.

Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi

They have also sculpted individual careers with Likkle Addi dropping singles like Dollar Sign, Easy Does It and Life Sweet. Likkle Vybz has released tracks like Miss World Renowned, Give Thanks and Daily.

Their father, Vybz Kartel, is currently appealing a murder conviction for which he was handed a life sentence.