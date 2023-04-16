Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Apologises For Aggressive Tirade, Says He’s Being Targeted

Dancehall artist Likkle Addi believes he’s being targeted following an alleged dust-up with security personnel in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, this morning.

The entertainer, also a son of incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel, was noticeably riled up as he detailed the incident on Instagram Live. According to him, he was picking up breakfast from a restaurant at a plaza, but was impeded by guards who allegedly flashed their guns and threatened his life.

Dancehall artist Likkle Addi

On the Live, Likkle Addi said he would “make an example” out of anyone who messed with him or his brother, fellow artist Likkle Vybz.

“Any man weh see me or mi bredda dem inna f–king public badman, and feel like dem waan try something, pu–y unno a go get got,” Likkle Addi said in the since-deleted video. “Unno f–king lucky seh man all a tek this publicly pu**y cause if a never one thing, unno get left out deh pon dah ground deh right deh so inna dah parking lot deh… If unno never have no f**king gun inna hand, unno know seh mi bore unno up out deh so myself.”

Though he said it would be his last time addressing anything on Instagram Live, it seems the 18-year-old was tapped to do some damage control for his hot-tempered statements. It is no secret that his father is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction, though he’s currently appealing the case.

“First of all, I’d like to apologise to the fans who witnessed my previous behaviour on the previous live, but mi waan really explain weh tek place this morning,” a more composed Likkle Addi said.

He shared that he was struggling to find a parking space at the plaza, and that it was his first time ordering from the restaurant.

“While parking, two security guards ran down on me with guns, threatening me, asking me waa di reason fi mi deh yah so, rae rae rae, bagga things, til it lead to the point where dem a start disrespect me a talk bout ‘suck fada’…” he claimed. “Dem a come talk bout how mi pull up inna dark benz a spin round parking lot a look for parking, pon some intimidation thing.”

Upon exiting his vehicle and walking around to look for the restaurant, he said, “They kept on following me, threatening me how dem a go shoot me inna face…so, this morning when everybody saw me on the Live acting the way I was acting, that was the reason.”

Likkle Addi

Though he assured fans that he is now okay, he believes he is being targeted.

“Mi just waa mek it public seh I’m being targeted when I go outside in public. That’s the reason why I came on Live to address this situation… I’m being threatened, I’m being harassed by the public for no reason…but me deh yah same way.”

The once reticent Likkle Addi has been more vocal on social media lately, using Instagram Live to lash out at talk show host Shelly-Ann Curran for conducting a DNA test on a child he does not claim.

Given name Akheel Palmer, he made his music debut in 2014 in a duo called PG-13 with Likkle Vybz. They now go by the moniker UTG (Uptown Gaza/Greatness) but have individual careers.

Likkle Addi is known for singles like Dollar Sign, Easy Does It and Life Sweet.