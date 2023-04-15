Shenseea Says Valiant Is “Naturally Talented” And Doesn’t Need Auto Tune

Shenseea says she’s fond of fast-rising Dancehall star Valiant, praising him as one of the most talented new artists on the scene.

“Valiant ah good yute still,” she remarked during a recent Instagram Live.

“Mi like people wid good energy. Valiant ‘ave dat, an’ mi like seh him naturally talented pon di mic. Like, him nuh need nuh auto tune or nuh nutten; him can still go pon di mic an’ him still sound good. Dat is talent!”

Valiant, whose real name is Raheem Bowes, rose to prominence late last year after his “kotch e hat, a lie” slang went viral, resulting in many music fans seeking him out after finding out that he was a recording artist. He has still been on roll ever since, occupying nine of the ten spots on YouTube’s Music Charts for Jamaica in January 2023, with songs such as Speed Off, North Carolina, Cut All Losses (C.A.L), Sciance, Dunce Cheque and Narcissistic with Stalk Ashley.

His recent releases include Bruk Days, Rasta, Weh She Love, and Glock 40.

Valiant

Shenseea and Valiant also had a quick chat on the Live, where she learned that they coincidentally grew up in the same community of Stony Hill in St. Andrew.

“It’s crazy because Valiant tell mi seh him see mi ah Stony Hill, an’ mi seh ‘when?’” the Run Run singer relayed before being interrupted by Valiant, who said, “Dem time deh yuh name Chin.”

“Mi nuh memba. Den again, mi neva used to chat to people still. Mi jus’ gah school and guh straight ah my yaad,” Shen added as she racked her brain to remember if she ever saw him in her community.

The two also alluded to a collaboration in the pipeline, which Shenseea’s co-manager Romeich organized, according to her.

“Yeah man wi aguh connect up man. A it mi ah talk man. Mi neva waan three talk ‘bout wi business,” Valiant said during the live.

Valiant also landed a collaboration with the incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel which is a testament to his growth.

In an interview with DancehallMag this week, Kartel said the collab was perfectly in sync because the rising star reminds him of himself.

“I like his stuff. He reminds me a little of myself as well in the way he just burst on the scene laying claim to his space and also by way of his work ethic and love for the music. So, I reached out to TJ from TJ Records and got a feature. Easy task. After all, I’m the World Boss,” he said.

Valiant’s latest release is a collab with Tommy Lee Sparta and Rvssian titled Tic Tac Toe, while Shenseea released a new single of her own yesterday, titled Curious. The official music video for the dancehall track is already at 1.9 million views on YouTube.

She will make her debut at Coachella today (April 15) at the Emporio Polo Club in Indio, California.