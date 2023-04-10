Stefflon Don, Tommy Lee Sparta Seen In Studio Mode In Viral Photo 

A viral online photo confirmed the long overdue Stefflon and Tommy Lee Sparta linkup.

The Boasy rapper and recently freed Guzu Boss were both seen in the studio vibing in what seemed to be a late-night linkup, and it should mean good things to come for dancehall fans in the coming weeks.

Aside from an enviable list of collaborators, including Masicka, Dancehall Queen Spice, French Montana, Idris Elba and Vybz Kartel, Stefflon has also been busy acquiring real estate on Jamaica’s scenic coasts.

Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, has ties to the hardcore community of Denham Town in Kingston, where her father is from.

The British-Jamaican rapper ended 2022 on a high after being the second most streamed Jamaican female artist on YouTube with a whopping 261 million views, according to data from the platform’s Music Charts and Insights. She trailed behind Queen of Dancehall Spice, who raked in 399 million views, while Shenseea is third with 193 million views.

Stefflon’s debut album, dubbed Island 54 is expected to be released this year.

During an interview with The Guardian, Stefflon noted that she waves the Jamaican flag high, wherever she might be in the world, and is sure to incorporate bits of the culture into her music and fashion. According to her, it is mandatory to prioritize her heritage.

“I grew up in a Jamaican household. That’s the first culture I knew, the first language I’ve heard from being in the womb. It’s very important for anyone that comes from a massive cultural background like that to embrace it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sparta boss is in a bid to prove incarceration hasn’t slowed him down one bit.

The deejay, fresh off his two-year sentence, has joined Rvssian and Valiant in what appears to be a very early bid for song of the summer with Tic Tac Toe’ – a catchy and groovy party anthem produced by Head Concussion Records.

The song’s official music video, directed by Shane Creative, is a vibrant collection of scenes most often associated with summer – water guns, girls in bikinis and topless/luxury cars all headed to a secluded location. In this case, that appears to be a villa in which Valiant, Rvssian and Tommy Lee, all wearing jerseys with their names on it, are the only men present among scores of women.

Should we watch out for some steamy scenes between theses two or another hardcore hit from these two stars? Stay posted for more hits as Summer 2023 heats up.