Stefflon Don Buys Beachfront Property In Jamaica

British rapper Stefflon Don has copped herself an expansive plot of prime real estate in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The Hurtin’ Me rapper, who is of Jamaican descent, shared the news with Instagram followers this week and included footage of the lush green landscape, which she revealed is just a stone’s throw from the beach.

“Yes, prime property. The beach is right over there, so not too far from the beach,” Stefflon Don stated in the video while pointing beyond a few trees on the property. “So about 5 minutes walk,” the person filming clarified.

After signing the final paperwork with her property lawyers, the 16 Shots singer apparently headed over to her newly acquired estate. The Ocho Rios-based plot boasts sprawling acres hosting forestry of mature trees and is prefabricated with a paved roadway and streetlight features.

“Oh my God this is so big,” someone on site exclaimed, and further probed, “So talk to me, this is where you bought in Jamaica?”

“Yes this is my land guys,” the Boasty singer replied while happily twirling and walking the property.

In her IG post, Stefflon thanked the team that helped with her real estate venture. “Thank you Arthur and Kimberly for being incredible Lawyers and assisting me with my land purchase,” and tagged the location at “Jamaica Ocho Rios.”

While many IG followers commended the big move, leaving comments such as, “THATS major moves right there ownership is key 🔑🏆🏆,” and “Investments! Creating generational wealth. Good on her 👏🏾👏🏾,” others chastised the Senseless rapper for not buying into real estate in Africa – presumably since she was once linked to the ‘Mother Continent’ via her ex, Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

“Everyone talking about she should have bought land in Africa… her family is Jamaican, and it’s her money. What’s wrong with people 😂,” one supporter remarked.

Stefflon (whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen) has ties to the community of Denham Town in Kingston, where her father is from.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, she spoke passionately about embracing her heritage and always incorporating bits of the culture into her music and fashion.

“I grew up in a Jamaican household. That’s the first culture I knew, the first language I’ve heard from being in the womb. It’s very important for anyone that comes from a massive cultural background like that to embrace it,” she said.

Stefflon Don

“Someone once told me you can’t buy culture. It doesn’t matter how much someone from another background loves making the music, they’re just not gonna be Jamaican, are they? If they weren’t heavily invested in that culture, that upbringing, the food, the language – that’s something money can’t buy. I’m always gonna put Jamaica to the forefront because that’s who I am?” she continued.

Stefflon signed a global recording partnership with the German publisher and label BMG last October. The deal will see to the release of her debut studio album titled Island 54 sometime this year.

She has several collaborations with some prominent figures in Jamaican music, including Spice on the single Clockwork, Vybz Kartel with Amazing, Masicka with Moments, and another Bun Fi Bun with IQ.

Her hit records include Hurtin’ Me with French Montana, 16 Shots, Calyso with Luis Fonsi, and Senseless.