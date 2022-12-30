Stefflon Don Speaks On Her Jamaican Heritage, And How She Deals With Challenges For Women In Dancehall, Rap

The year is ending on a high for British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don after being the second most streamed Jamaican female artist on YouTube with a whopping 261 million views according to data from the platform’s Music Charts and Insights. She trails behind Queen of Dancehall Spice, who raked in 399 million views, while Shenseea is third with 193 million views.

The 16 Shots artist has managed to win over the hearts of many in just over six years; releasing fan favorites like Hurtin’ Me (featuring French Montana), Dip, Moments (a collaboration with Masicka), Bun Fi Bun (a collaboration with IQ), and Amazing with Vybz Kartel.

At this point in her career, she feels compelled to break another glass ceiling by releasing her overdue debut album—Island 54. During an interview with The Guardian, Stefflon noted that she waves the Jamaican flag high, wherever she might be in the world, and is sure to incorporate bits of the culture into her music and fashion. According to her, it is mandatory to prioritize her heritage.

“I grew up in a Jamaican household. That’s the first culture I knew, the first language I’ve heard from being in the womb. It’s very important for anyone that comes from a massive cultural background like that to embrace it,” she said.

“Someone once told me you can’t buy culture. It doesn’t matter how much someone from another background loves making the music, they’re just not gonna be Jamaican, are they? If they weren’t heavily invested in that culture, that upbringing, the food, the language – that’s something money can’t buy. I’m always gonna put Jamaica to the forefront because that’s who I am?”

She explained that her album’s title, Island 54, was inspired by the fact that she’s an island girl.

“My label is called 54 London. Five minus four is one, and 54 also represents the 54 countries in Africa,” she told the Guardian. “The island is me – I’m an island girl. From Africa to the islands, and this is the type of music I’d want to hear on an island with all my friends and family.”

Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, has ties to the hardcore community of Denham Town in Kingston, where her father is from.

Later in the interview, the 31-year-old rapper said that while the music scene is rigorous for women, mainly because it is so saturated, she ignores the noise and tries to remain dominant.

“No – I’m not living my life like, ‘I’m a woman and I have to prove myself.’ I’m just trying to prove myself, period,” she said when quizzed about the degree of challenge for women to make a name for themselves in Rap and Dancehall.

She added: “That’s my mentality, more so now than ever, because I’ve been around for a minute and I feel like everyone is like: ‘OK, I know she can do this and that – what else?’ That’s what it is to be an artist – you’ve always gotta evolve. But I would like to see more women in the UK rap scene. As artists we’re very competitive, so if there are more people doing stuff and being seen, it’s only going to make other artists be like, ‘OK, I need to put my best foot forward.’”

Back in September, Stefflon admitted to Entertainment Report’s Anthony Miller that even though her Spotify listeners stood at 5.8 million monthly listeners, versus Spice’s 3 million—Grace Hamilton still takes the cake.

“I would not call myself Queen of the Dancehall. Listen, Spice has that title and so be it. She deserves it. She’s been in the game a long time, from she was young, and she’s still killing it.”

“I’m not the Queen of no Dancehall. I don’t just do Dancehall, I do a lot of other genres. So I do not claim that title at all – even if my numbers are more than anybody else’s,” she further explained.

Spice and Stefflon collaborated for the first time in August 2022 on a single titled Clockwork.