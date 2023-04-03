Sean Paul Puts Up Amazing Performance At J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest

Grammy award-winning Dancehall star Sean Paul gave a smashing performance on day one of J Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Paul’s set was nothing short of energetic.

He kicked things off with his Dua Lipa collab No Lie which went Double Platinum in the UK last year. The momentum was maintained with Get Busy, Cheap Thrills, Baby Boy, Give It Up To Me, and Gimmi Di Light, and backup dancers, who stayed on beat, as the Jamaican star transitioned from classic to classic.

Those who were unfortunate to miss it got a glimpse of all the excitement via social media today thanks to photos and a recap video.

The two-day Dreamville Fest saw approximately 50,000 patrons who turned out to see other popular acts like Usher, Lil Durk, City Girls, and Ari Lennox.

The event wrapped up on Sunday (April 2, 2023) with the likes of Drake and J. Cole, who performed a medley; Summer Walker, Arrya Star, Waka Flocka Flame, and the African giant Burna Boy. There was also a special appearance by Lil Wayne.

Sean Paul is the first Dancehall artist to perform at the highly anticipated show since its inception in 2019.

The 50-year-old, who has never resiled from maintaining that he was a Dancehall artist and nothing else, has had 19 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—from as far back as 2003.

Paul’s latest album Scorcha was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, and included songs such as How We Do It with Pia Mia, No Fear with Damian Marley and Nicky Jam, and Light My Fire with Shenseea and Gwen Stefani.

Since the start of the year, he has released No Me Controles with Venezuelan star Danny Ocean and producer Rvssian, Gyal Generals with Charly Black, and Karmika with Karol G, a release from Paul’s camp noted.

Supporters have been showing him love on Instagram following his appearance at Dreamville Fest.

“YOU WERE PHENOMENAL AT @dreamville fest 🔥🔥🔥,” said @the.ericajones.

“🇯🇲 loved the performance #dreamvillefest” @_kice._ added.

“Real Pop Star straight out a Jamaica 🇯🇲 Only @direalshaggy get these type of crowd, dancehall Djs unu fi stop hype and humble until these type a crowd,” @sandra_fus_son reasoned.

Paul is also expected to grace two other stages – the St. Kitts Music Festival 2023 in, Snoop Dogg’s 2000s nostalgia-heavy Lovers and Friends Festival in May, which will feature other Dancehall acts like Shaggy, Beenie Man and Wayne Wonder, and the Marley Brothers festival, taking place on April 19 at the legendary Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado.

The St. Kitts show will take place in June, while the Lovers and Friends Festival – which will run only for a day – will unfold in Vegas on May 6.