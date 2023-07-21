Sean Paul Teams Up With Stüssy For New T-Shirt Line

Grammy Award-winning Dancehall artist Sean Paul has been recruited by American fashion house Stüssy for a brand new T-shirt line, which drops today, July 21, 2023.

The brand shared the exciting news via Instagram yesterday about the black and white shirts which bear Paul’s image on the back, along with the text, “Stussy International Tribe Sean Paul,” referencing the streetwear label’s collective.

Fans in North America, the UK, Europe, Japan, Korea and all other regions will be able to cop the shirts in select chapter stores, at Dover Street Market locations, and on Stüssy’s webstore.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Paul was photographed by snowboarder-turned-photographer Jed Anderson as he posed in the gold chains and the zip-front Stüssy jacket seen in the post.

Stüssy is an American privately held fashion house founded in the early 1980s by Shawn Stussy. It benefited from the surfwear originating in Orange County, California but was later adopted by the skateboard and hip hop scenes.

Meanwhile, some Sean Paul fans have given their nod of approval about the collaboration.

“This collab is goated,” one Instagram user said.

“Sold out before it drops,” another added.

One more fan said, “I might have to cop for nostalgic reasons.”

“Should’ve used an older pic but nonetheless, legendary collab,” another Instagram user added.

It has been a year of wins for Paul so far. To kick things off, his Sia collab Dynamite was certified Gold in France, while Cheap Thrills, also with Sia was certified 5x Platinum in the UK and Rockabye (with Clean Bandit) earned 4x Platinum certification also in the UK.

He, along with Charly Black, were among the 50 most-played artists in The Netherlands for 2022, according to Billboard Magazine. Paul also graced the stage at J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest in April.