Ziggy Marley Accuses Sea Salt, A Luxury Villa In Ocho Rios, Of Discrimination Because He’s Jamaican. They Respond.

Ziggy Marley — the eldest son of Reggae icon Bob Marley and an eight-time Grammy Award winner — has accused a luxury villa in Jamaica’s North Coast of discrimination.

Marley, who recently wrapped up filming of the Paramount Studios Bob Marley biopic on the island, said he attempted to book the Sea Salt Villa at Old Fort Bay in Ocho Rios last month, but, according to the singer, the owner allegedly refused because he “does not rent his property to Jamaicans.”

However, when DancehallMag contacted Sea Salt for a response to Ziggy’s allegations and to confirm whether or not Jamaicans are blacklisted from staying at the property, a manager said the singer’s account of the matter was “absolutely inaccurate” and that he is still welcomed to stay at the villa on the condition that he follows their rules.

Ziggy had discussed the matter with Kabu on Irie FM this morning on a “The Africa Forum: Running African” program titled “The Privatization Of Jamaica’s Beaches.”

According to the singer, he could now relate first-hand to the discrimination many Jamaicans have complained about, as similar treatment had been meted out to him.

“We even face it wiself. Becaw me face it di odda day. Meck mi tell yuh weh mi mean. Mi a try rent a place – wi come Jamaica, wi a work pon di movie- Trench Town, Jungle Bull Bay all ova. Enjoy di time, hard work suh wi finish dat now, an mi seh mi family come, mi wife come, mi yute dem come,” said Ziggy.

Ziggy Marley, his wife Orly Agai Marley, and their children. Photo: Kristin Burns / Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide

“Suh mi find a nice place, a like villa someweh fi enjoy some beach life and what have you. Old Fort Bay right yah suh, a Ochi a place name Sea Salt, a likkle villa name Sea Salt. Only fi find out seh di man seh, when him hear seh a we, him seh him naw rent di place to no Jamaican,” Ziggy added.

He continued: “Mi a seh, wait a wha kind a place wi a live inna? A discrimination… Yuh si even though mi a Ziggy Marley, mi still nuh roll inna certain circles. My circle dem still deh inna di roots. Suh dem still feel seh bwoy if dem rent Ziggy Marley a place, maybe some a di roots or suppm.”

Sea Salt has disputed Marley’s comments, revealing that the singer’s mother Rita Marley and her family had stayed at the property earlier this year.

“The villa was just rented to Rita Marley and her family a month ago who had written glowing reviews about their stay at the property,” the villa’s manager said.

A copy of the written testimonial, which was signed “The Marleys,” was provided to DancehallMag.

Sea Salt also explained that “the only strict policy that the villa has always communicated and kept consistent with is that there are no outside visitors allowed during a rental.”

“The villa’s homeowners have already communicated through Ziggy’s agent that they would welcome Ziggy and family if our standard rule is strictly followed,” they noted.

Built in 2007, Sea Salt offers a 5-bedroom main house on the beachfront, two 2-bedroom cottages, a butler, chef, housekeepers, and various luxury features.

Their website reveals that the rates range from USD $29,000 to $44,000 for a 7-night stay.

Sea Salt Villa in Old Fort Bay

During the radio program, Ziggy said it is untenable that Jamaicans are being discriminated against in their own country, and consequently, he will be joining hands with persons and groups battling to eliminate the problem.

He said discrimination must not be tolerated, but nevertheless, he was happy that he had experienced it himself, so he can now take necessary action.

“Mi glad mi have the experience caw now mi know. Mi tell dem seh mi glad, becaw now mi know. Mi experience it now, suh mi can deal wid it now in a different level,” he said.

“Listen, Jamaicans are being discriminated against in dem own country… by a certain class… I don’t know what it is but we are being discriminated against. And wi can’t stand fi dat. This is our country. How yuh a discriminate against we so we can’t do this or we can’t do dat?”

“Even though me can pay, you still a discriminate gainst mi. Fi wha? Caw mi a Jamaican? No man. Dat caan work,” he added.

The Tomorrow People singer said that some constitutional amendments are necessary to ensure that the rights of Jamaicans are fully protected.

“What a gwaan a Jamaica nuh right. Wi haffi change di constitution. Wi haffi give the Jamaican people rights. Wi fight fi di rights – Paul Bogle, Marcus, Sam Sharpe, Nanny mi faada. Wi fight fi dis country, you know…,” he said.

“Yuh si, independence without rights is not independence. Freedom without rights is not freedom. Suh wi haffi have rights fi guh wid di freedom weh wi seh wi get, fi guh wid di independence weh wi seh wi get, or else wi nuh have nuttn,” he added.

Update: Ziggy responded to this story, writing in an Instagram comment on Sunday evening: “Unuh know me naah lie. Why would I? We have the witnesses and the evidence. Dem try to whitewash it now. They know the truth and so do I as well as those who witnessed and pleaded with them about their disgraceful policy.”

He continued: “I was more than willing to follow dem rules. It’s a disgrace how they think about Jamaicans as if we don’t have any class or respect. I found another place that was cool with a Jamaican renting their villa.”

“We have to stop the discrimination against Jamaicans in Jamaica. Hopefully, Sea Salt will no longer have a policy of no Jamaicans allowed. We must test dem and see.”