Minister Marion Hall Agrees With Gramps Morgan That She’s “Even More Dangerous As A Performer Today”

Minister Marion Hall has reacted to Reggae superstar Gramps Morgan hailing her as being “even more dangerous as a performer today” and who, through her upcoming performance at Reggae Sumfest in July, will “make God popular again.”

Hall, formerly Lady Saw, and the first crowned Queen of the Dancehall, shared a screengrab of a Star article published on Friday, in which the Morgan Heritage lead singer referred to her as, among other things, one of Dancehall’s greatest performers.

“I’ve been a fan of hers from the first time I met her. I saw the God in her. Her spirit has always been there, and it is also evident in her stage performances. I think she has become even more dangerous as a performer today, because of where her spirit is and where she is in her life. She’s always been one of the best female performers in dancehall music,” the Positive Vibration artist had told The Star.

Hall, in expressing agreement with Gramps, said that his observation was something that Satan does not like.

“And that is why the devil is trying so hard to distract you all from getting what God gave me to pour out into the empty vessel,” she stated.

In the article, Gramps, who is also the producer of Hall’s new single I’m Doing Better, said that he and the singer have been friends for many years, “from the first time I met her at King Jammys studio”. He also elaborated on Hall’s upcoming album, which he is producing.

“You can call it fate, or whatever, but this was destiny. I’ve known her for over 20 years. She’s a creator and I am a creator. She reached out to me during the pandemic, as she heard the work that I was doing with my latest solo album … positive vibration, and love, the quality of the work, and the song-writing,” he said.

From left, Downsound Records principal Joe Bogdanovich, Minister Marion Hall and musician Gramps Morgan.

Gramps said Hall’s “mission” at Reggae Sumfest is not to impress people, but to save souls, “bring young people to Christ, making God popular again, breaking down walls of religion and uplifting the community of spirituality.”

According to him, he believes the St. Mary native will “do extremely well way over and beyond what people will be expecting” as “nothing has changed in the energy of her performance”.

“The only thing that has risen inside her is the word of God, and that will be displayed when people see her in cities around the world,” he told The Star.

In November 2021, Minister Hall had declared that through her sheer talent, she could use the word of God in Dancehall style, to minister to, and even clash and decimate “‘in the name of the Lord”, any Dancehall rival, who tried to test her on any stage.

“I have this talent that is beyond me. It’s like it just exceed my expectation and others. Even now, I could step out and stand beside any one of those females and rip them apart with just gospel, godly songs,” Hall had told Tamara McKayle on The Trailblazers show.

“I could use the word of God and just minister… but the word is not to compete; the word is to win souls, but if… someone should place me beside (them), I could rip the Devil apart. I would bring that person over with the word of God,” she had added.

Weeks later, Dancehall selector Foota Hype and his followers had called on Hall to return to Dancehall, even if not as ‘raunchy Lady Saw’. The outcry had come following the glamourous video clip and photo she posted of herself on Instagram.

Foota’s statements had evoked a flurry of responses of ‘One Queen’, ‘Long Live the Queen’ and then a crescendo of comparisons with the reigning Queen of Dancehall, Spice, with whom Foota was at odds over her headlining of the Toronto Pride LGBTQ festival which was set for June 2022.

Some of his fans had claimed that Spice would be dethroned if Hall were to resume her once-prolific recording of Dancehall songs, even if only from the gospel realm like her male compatriots Lieutenant Stitchie and Papa San, who pioneered gospel Reggae/Dancehall and still remain forces in Dancehall music.